League of Legends patch 10.25 preview shows a lot of upcoming item changes

With League of Legends’ patch 10.24 well on its way, Riot Games has already started outlining some of the changes that the upcoming update will be bringing into the game.

League of Legends’ season 11 will seek to do away with a lot of how items and the item shop used to work in the game till now. With the introduction of Mythic items in patch 10.23, there has been a lot of shifts in the champion and item meta that Riot needs to balance before Season 11 officially hits the live servers.

Hence, for patch 10.25, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter details a big list of changes that the items will be receiving in the upcoming update.

10.25 Patch Preview:



There's a lot in here and we're still working out many of the details so a few things may change by the time we have it all locked down. pic.twitter.com/qhDVKHfbj1 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 30, 2020

In the patch preview, he goes over some nerfs and buffs to certain items and champions, along with some balance tweaks which will help stabilize the meta.

Mark Yetter outlines the upcoming League of Legends item changes

Sunfire Aegis

Frostfire Gauntlet

Turbo Chemtank

Seeker’s Armguard

The Collector

Muramana (mage)

“Muramana for mages” has been the talk of the town in Korean solo queue, and it has been breaking all sorts of mid-lane meta, making it one of the most overpowered items for champions like Oriana. League of Legends' Muramana nerf will be for the mages, and Riot would like it to be solely used by mana hungry AD champions like Ezreal and Senna.

Items receiving buffs:

Immortal Shieldbow

Galeforce

Kraken Slayer

Rapidfire Cannon

Infinity Edge

Zeke’s Convergence

Riot is yet to give details on why they are specifically buffing these items. Some players feel that Kraken Slayer is a bit too overpowered at the moment, so we'll just have to wait for the official patch to get further information on it.

Items receiving adjustments

Cost Reduction:

Bandle Glass Mirror

Imperial Mandate

Moonstone Renewer

Shurelia’s Battlesong

Locket of the Iron Solari

Ability haste improved from 10 to 20:

Luden’s Tempest

Everfrost

League of Legends Patch 10.25 will be bringing a lot of changes to champions as well, and Anivia will be one of their primary focuses. The update is all set to go live on the 9th of December.