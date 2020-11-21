League of Legends devs outline upcoming Anivia updates ahead of patch 10.25

Anivia mains might have something to look forward to in League of Legends patch 10.25.

With the introduction of the Mythic Items to the League of Legends Preseason 11, much of how champion itemization works has changed drastically.

The meta has shifted completely and item builds have become more situational than anything else.

Now Mythic Items are a core part of every champion build and with the nerf to Tear of the Goddess, previous core items such as Manamune and Archangel’s Staff are not as powerful as they used to be.

So champions like Ryze, Kassadin, Anivia, and Cassiopeia are not doing as well as they used to in previous patches. These champions are very mana hungry and not getting as much of it as they previously used to from a Tear item is making them impact the game later than they used to.

Anivia in particular is hurting quite a bit. It has been seasons since she was a meta pick in pro play and with the item reworks she has dropped further down in the tier list.

However, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark "Scruffy" Yetter comes bearing some good news for Anivia mains. In a recent tweet, he talks about some quality of life changes that the Cryophoenix might be receiving in League of Legends patch 10.25.

With Anivia needing adjustments for 10.25, @RiotAzuBK wanted to expand the scope a bit and do a QoL pass on her



Goals:

-Unbind her from Tear so it's an option not mandatory

-Improve reliability and flexibility of Q and R



Tuning may still change, this should be on PBE next week pic.twitter.com/VHJr6a7Yk4 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 21, 2020

Yetter says that "with Anivia needing adjustments for 10.25, @RiotAzuBK wanted to expand the scope a bit and do a QoL pass on her."

The goals outlines for her are:

The goals outlines for her are:

Unbind her from Tear so it's an option not mandatory

Improve the reliability and flexibility of Q and R

Aniva to receive the quality of life updates in League of Legends patch 10.25

Mark Yetter talks charts out some of the changes that Anivia might be receiving in League of Legends patch 10.25.

Base Stats:

Attack Delay Cast Offset: -0.008 >>> -0.1

Basic Attack Missile Speed: 1500 >>> 1600

Flash Frost (Q):

(C) Damage down, utility up, QoL up

Damage down, utility up, QoL up Now chills enemies it passes over

Passthrough Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+45 AP) >>> 50/70/90/110/130 (+0.25 AP)

Explosion damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+45 AP) >>> 70/105/140/175/210 (+0.5 AP)

Cooldown: 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 >>> 11/10/9/8/7s

Mana Cost: 80/90/100/110/120 >>> 80/85/90/95/100

Missile Speed: 800 >>> 950

Crystallize (W)

Length: 400/500/600/700/800 >>> 500/575/650/725/800

Cooldown: 17 >>> 20/19/18/17/16s

Frostbite (E)

Mana Cost: 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 40

Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+0.5 AP) >>> 60/90/120/150/180

Glacial Storm ®

Cooldown: 6s >>> 4/2.5/1s

Damage: 40/60/80 (+0.125AP) >>> 30/45/60 (+0.125 AP)

With the above-outlined updates, League of Legends' Anivia is sure to get a huge boost to the impact she can have in the game.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that the updates suggested by Yetter for Anivia are not set in stone and can go through a lot of changes before League of Legends patch 10.25 hits the live servers.