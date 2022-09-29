League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage: Match schedule, starting date, venue, and more

On September 29, 2022, Riot Games officially provided the first look at the Group Stage of League of Legends Worlds 2022. The Group Stage is still a week away, but fans can take note of the schedule to plan accordingly.

This article will cover details regarding the Group Stage schedule along with the start date and venue for the same. It is important to remember that not all the teams have been confirmed for the Group Stage. Four teams are yet to qualify, and the Play-in Stage that is set to start on September 29, 2022 will determine who makes it. The slots for the unconfirmed teams have been marked TBD and will be updated once they are confirmed.

Full details regarding the schedule for the Group Stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022

The Group Stage for League of Legends Worlds 2022 is set to begin on October 7, 2022. It will be held at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

There will be a small gap of two days between the final day of the Play-in Stage and the start of the Group Stage. The latter will continue until October 16, 2022, and all the matches will begin at 5:00 pm EDT.

Jeronimo (Jerry) Duque @Jerryduque1997 @lolesports cant wait to watch t1 vs edg the day after as the game is at like 3-4am eu time... @lolesports cant wait to watch t1 vs edg the day after as the game is at like 3-4am eu time...

League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage match schedule

October 7, 2022

Cloud9 vs TBD

G2 Esports vs DAMWON KIA

CTBC Flying Oyster vs 100 Thieves

JDG vs TBD

T1 vs Edward Gaming

Gen.G vs TBD

October 8, 2022

Rogue vs TBD

G2 Esports vs TBD

T1 vs TBD

Edward Gaming vs Cloud9

Top Esports vs GAM Esports

DAMWON KIA vs JDG

October 9, 2022

GAM Esports vs Rogue

100 Thieves vs Gen.G

Edward Gaming vs TBD

Cloud9 vs T1

CTBC Flying Oyster vs TBD

Top Esports vs TBD

October 10, 2022

JDG vs G2 Esports

Rogue vs Top Esports

DAMWON KIA vs TBD

100 Thieves vs TBD

Gen.G vs CTBC Flying Oyster

GAM Esports vs TBD

October 13, 2022

Cloud9 vs TBD

T1 vs TBD

Cloud9 vs Edward Gaming

T1 vs Cloud9

Edward Gaming vs TBD

Edward Gaming vs T1

October 14, 2022

G2 Esports vs TBD

JDG vs TBD

DAMWON KIA vs G2 Esports

G2 Esports vs JDG

DAMWON KIA vs TBD

JDG vs DAMWON KIA

October 15, 2022

Rogue vs GAM Esports

GAM Esports vs Top Esports

Rogue vs TBD

GAM Esports vs TBD

Top Esports vs Rogue

Top Esports vs TBD

October 16, 2022

100 Thieves vs CTBC Flying Oyster

CTBC Flying Oyster vs Gen.G

100 Thieves vs TBD

Gen.G vs 100 Thieves

CTBC Flying Oyster vs TBD

Gen.G vs TBD

So in terms of quality, there is no doubt that the Group Stage will be quite exciting. This year's League of Legends Worlds was highly anticipated, and a quick look at the qualified teams makes it clear that the competition is going to be tight.

Apart from that, there is a chance that teams like RNG, DRX, Fnatic, and MAD Lions make it into the Group Stage through the Play-ins of League of Legends Worlds 2022. Once that happens, things will get even more interesting, with every group having challenging matches.

Only the best teams will be able to move forward, and all the players will have to put up the performances of their lives.

