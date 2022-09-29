League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage: Match schedule, starting date, venue, and more

On September 29, 2022, Riot Games officially provided the first look at the Group Stage of League of Legends Worlds 2022. The Group Stage is still a week away, but fans can take note of the schedule to plan accordingly.
This article will cover details regarding the Group Stage schedule along with the start date and venue for the same. It is important to remember that not all the teams have been confirmed for the Group Stage. Four teams are yet to qualify, and the Play-in Stage that is set to start on September 29, 2022 will determine who makes it. The slots for the unconfirmed teams have been marked TBD and will be updated once they are confirmed.
Full details regarding the schedule for the Group Stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022
The Group Stage for League of Legends Worlds 2022 is set to begin on October 7, 2022. It will be held at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
There will be a small gap of two days between the final day of the Play-in Stage and the start of the Group Stage. The latter will continue until October 16, 2022, and all the matches will begin at 5:00 pm EDT.
League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage match schedule
October 7, 2022
- Cloud9 vs TBD
- G2 Esports vs DAMWON KIA
- CTBC Flying Oyster vs 100 Thieves
- JDG vs TBD
- T1 vs Edward Gaming
- Gen.G vs TBD
October 8, 2022
- Rogue vs TBD
- G2 Esports vs TBD
- T1 vs TBD
- Edward Gaming vs Cloud9
- Top Esports vs GAM Esports
- DAMWON KIA vs JDG
October 9, 2022
- GAM Esports vs Rogue
- 100 Thieves vs Gen.G
- Edward Gaming vs TBD
- Cloud9 vs T1
- CTBC Flying Oyster vs TBD
- Top Esports vs TBD
October 10, 2022
- JDG vs G2 Esports
- Rogue vs Top Esports
- DAMWON KIA vs TBD
- 100 Thieves vs TBD
- Gen.G vs CTBC Flying Oyster
- GAM Esports vs TBD
October 13, 2022
- Cloud9 vs TBD
- T1 vs TBD
- Cloud9 vs Edward Gaming
- T1 vs Cloud9
- Edward Gaming vs TBD
- Edward Gaming vs T1
October 14, 2022
- G2 Esports vs TBD
- JDG vs TBD
- DAMWON KIA vs G2 Esports
- G2 Esports vs JDG
- DAMWON KIA vs TBD
- JDG vs DAMWON KIA
October 15, 2022
- Rogue vs GAM Esports
- GAM Esports vs Top Esports
- Rogue vs TBD
- GAM Esports vs TBD
- Top Esports vs Rogue
- Top Esports vs TBD
October 16, 2022
- 100 Thieves vs CTBC Flying Oyster
- CTBC Flying Oyster vs Gen.G
- 100 Thieves vs TBD
- Gen.G vs 100 Thieves
- CTBC Flying Oyster vs TBD
- Gen.G vs TBD
So in terms of quality, there is no doubt that the Group Stage will be quite exciting. This year's League of Legends Worlds was highly anticipated, and a quick look at the qualified teams makes it clear that the competition is going to be tight.
Apart from that, there is a chance that teams like RNG, DRX, Fnatic, and MAD Lions make it into the Group Stage through the Play-ins of League of Legends Worlds 2022. Once that happens, things will get even more interesting, with every group having challenging matches.
Only the best teams will be able to move forward, and all the players will have to put up the performances of their lives.