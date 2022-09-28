League of Legends star Faker quits North American Champions Queue after disastrous experience in the first few games

T1, just like every other team, has traveled to North America to participate in League of Legends Worlds 2022. As such, T1's star midlaner Faker, like every other professional player, started playing the highly popular North American Champions Queue for practice.

Unfortunately, Faker could not continue his practice, as his experience in the first few games was so disastrous that he ended up quitting almost immediately. This is definitely a poor sight North American League of Legends, though it was mostly Faker who had to face this issue.

It is unclear whether Faker will play in the Champions Queue again. However, fans claim that the Champions Queue is still better as other professionals from China and North America are also playing the same instead of going for solo queue.

Faker was placed in a team of low skilled University students during his League of Legends Champions Queue match

Ever since League of Legends teams started traveling to North America, the number of professional players in Champions Queue has risen quite a lot. Over the past few days, players from teams like RNG, DRX, LOUD and even professionals from North America have been playing within the Champions Queue for practice.

This is because players feel that it is much better than solo queue games as the average skill level is still quite high. Unfortunately, Faker did not have the same experience when compared to the other teams.

This is because, apparently, Faker was placed with low skilled Grandmaster players in his Champions Queue games who also happened to be university students. As it happens, those players were massively behind in capability and got stomped quite badly.

This led to Faker having a terrible experience which forced him to quit playing Champions Queue that night. As it happens, this is something that his other teammates, namely Oner, Keria, Gumayusi and Zeus did not face.

In fact, Oner played alongside players from Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses, while Gumayusi got matched alongside Doublelift. Only Faker got unlucky with his teammates, and thus his experience ended up as a disaster.

This was obviously a sad turn of events as even in Korea, Faker often gets his games griefed by players as there are those who secretly bet on his games and intentionally feed enemies. While the situation was not so dire, the university students simply lacked the experience to play alongside some of the best in the world.

This led to questions within the community on whether low-skilled players should even be allowed to take part in the Champions Queue, since it is made mostly for the elite in North America.

Unfortunately, there is no way to answer the same, since Riot Games is not very clear with the rules on what kind of skill bracket or elo level can be considered as optimal.

Hopefully, the next time Faker queues up, the experience will be better and he will be able to get better practice ahead of League of Legends Worlds 2022.

