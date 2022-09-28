Fnatic vs Evil Geniuses League of Legends Worlds 2022: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Fnatic and Evil Geniuses will battle in the second match on the first day of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-in stage. This will be the first big match of the day as two of the best teams in the world will lock horns for a group-stage spot.

The two teams will not meet each other again during the play-in stage. Therefore, the winner will gain an immense advantage in the race to the group stage.

In terms of competition, Fnatic and Evil Geniuses are the strongest teams in their play-ins bracket. It is, therefore, important for them to get an early advantage as it would make the rest of their Worlds 2022 journey easier.

Preview of Fnatic vs Evil Geniuses at League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-in stage

Predictions

Fnatic had a rough time during the 2022 season of League of Legends' LEC. After promising titles, the team ended up falling short when it mattered the most.

There were times when certain players stepped up to push the team beyond the finish line. However, that did not happen often enough, resulting in mostly average performances and results.

Fnatic's best performance was during the Summer Split of the LEC. The remarkable exploits of Razork and Upset, in particular, helped the team progress into the playoffs of the tournament. Ultimately, however, they failed to meet their goals and collapsed.

Fans were expecting Fnatic to have a turnaround in fortunes at Worlds 2022. Unfortunately, the team was hit with yet another obstacle when Upset and Hylissang, the highly regarded botlanes of the team, were affected by COVID-19. Both players are being replaced by temporary substitutes in the tournament.

EG Nicole LaPointe Jameson @totheLaPointe #EGWIN twitter.com/totheLaPointe/… EG Nicole LaPointe Jameson @totheLaPointe With love regarding our League roster for Chicago.

Thank you for understanding and sending nothing but amazing vibes for the forever Prince of Pentakills. With love regarding our League roster for Chicago. Thank you for understanding and sending nothing but amazing vibes for the forever Prince of Pentakills. https://t.co/cMvZqqNtiH As we continue to support Danny, we are excited to welcome Kaori back to the stage as he joins the team at Worlds! As we continue to support Danny, we are excited to welcome Kaori back to the stage as he joins the team at Worlds!😈#EGWIN twitter.com/totheLaPointe/…

Meanwhile, Evil Geniuses showcased both highs and lows during the 2022 season of League of Legends LCS.

In the Spring, Evil Geniuses won the trophy and traveled to MSI 2022. However, in the Summer, the team faltered and ended up with a third-place finish.

It is tough to predict how Evil Geniuses will fare in Worlds 2022 as they look inconsistent. Moreover, their primary ADC, Danny, will miss out on the tournament for personal reasons.

In terms of predictions, however, there is no doubt that Fnatic will have the upper hand over Evil Geniuses. This is because Fnatic's top lane is a lot stronger when compared to that of Evil Geniuses.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Evil Geniuses have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

Previous Results

Previously, Fnatic faced Rogue in the lower bracket finals of League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split and suffered a 3-1 loss.

Evil Geniuses, on the other hand, played against 100 Thieves in the lower bracket of League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split and suffered a 3-2 defeat.

Worlds 2022 rosters

Fnatic

Wunder

Razork

Humanoid

Bean

Rhuckz

Evil Geniuses

Impact

Inspired

Jojopyun

Kaori

Vulcan

Livestream details

Evil Geniuses vs Fnatic will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on September 29, 2022, at 4:00 pm CDT/1:30 am IST.

