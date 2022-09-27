Puppet masters: 5 best junglers at League of Legends Worlds 2022

League of Legends Worlds 2022 is upon us, with the Group’s stage scheduled to commence on October 7. Several top-tier teams will clash with one another, and the best-of-the-best players will showcase their talents.

Jungling is one of the most important aspects of the game, which often determines the victor. This list examines the top five junglers in League of Legends Worlds 2022 who are expected to dominate the Summoner's Rift.

Peanut, Tian, and Kanavi will be amongst the best junglers to be competing in League of Legends Worlds 2022

1) Peanut: Gen.G Esports

Peanut is expected to be one of the best junglers at League of Legends Worlds 2022 (Image via Riot Games)

Jungling icon Han "Peanut" Wang-ho will be playing for LCK team Gen.G at League of Legends Worlds 2022. The former T1 member was crowned the LCK Summer Finals 2022 MVP.

Peanut's Season 12 stats have been highly impressive, as he stands at having a 78% win rate across 91 games played during in the 2022 season.

His diverse champion pool includes the likes of Lee Sin, Wukong, Poppy, Veigo, and Jarvan IV. He played his infamous pick, Hecarim, five times during the season, and has 100% win rate on that champion.

An instance of Peanut's syngergy with Gen.G bot lane Ruler and Lehends was seen during the LCK Summer Playoff, when Peanut caught KDF's (Kwangdong Freecs) bot lane by surprise. His Flash-play enabled Gen.G to secure the First Blood.

2) Tian: Top Esports

Tian is a Chinese jungling legend who started his career in 2017 (Image via Riot Games)

Top Esports' jungler Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang began his professional League of Legends career in 2017, when he played for the Chinese team, Young Miracles. Following the 2018 and 2021 seasons, Tian quickly rose to the top echelons of the Chinese pro playes, to become one of the best junglers in the region.

Following his exit from Fun Plus Fenix, Tian joined Top Esports and helped secure the team the runner-up spot in the LPL.

As for his competitive statistics for this season, Tian has 66.9% win rate across the 121 games played. His most-picked champions include Veigo (31 times), and Lee Sin (17 times).

LPL @lplenglish Steal the baron, take the game and win the series! Tian did it all! #LPL Steal the baron, take the game and win the series! Tian did it all! #LPL https://t.co/i2QNk8GWup

Tian showcased his skills during LPL's Summer Playoff by stealing Baron Nashor from EDG's backline. His efforts enabled his team to win the team fight and, ultimately, the game.

3) Kanavi: JD Gaming

South Korean import Kanavi is known for playing bruisers in juntle (Image via Riot Games)

Chinese esports powerhouse JD Gaming's jungler Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok is considered one of the top junglers in League of Legends Worlds 2022.

The import player is known for playing bruisers in the jungle, with Wukong, Lee Sin, Vi, Viego, and Belveth being his top picks for the Season 12 pro play. Kanavi's synergy with the team's top laner 369 and makes him one of the most feared players at the international event.

One of Kanavi's best plays was highlighted during the JDG vs RNG match at the LPL Summer Split. During the second game of the series, Kanavi ganked the top lane and successfully secured a kill.

However, his true strengths were shown when he was ambushed by RNG Wei. The battle against Poppy did not favor Kanavi, but he was able to outplay by cleverly using Smite and outplaying the opponent in the most spectacular way.

4) Canyon: Damwon KIA

Canyon is one of the most renowned jungler in the League of Legends pro scene (Image via INVEN)

South Korean League of Legends pro Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu was crowned the MVP during the 2020 Worlds Championship. Two years later, he's making another appearance on the international stage.

Canyon boasts a strong champion pool, having picked 23 different champions for the 2022 pro season. With 69.8% kill participation, Canyon has established himself as a game-winning factor for Damwon KIA.

Canyon's "Drive-by Insec" play went viral in the League of Legends community when he was able to reach the Kwangdong Freecs (KDF) backline after successfully landing Lee Sin's Sonic Wave/Resonating Strike (the Q ability) on KDF Holt.

His play resulted in DWG KIA winning an unfavorable fight.

5) Oner: T1

T1 Oner's synergy with Faker is something to look out for during League of Legends Worlds 2022 (Image via Riot Games)

T1's jungler Moon “Oner” Hyeon-joon is the last mention on the list. After starting his professional career as a T1 Academy player, Oner graduated to the T1's starting roster in 2021.

Since then, he's been the backbone of the South Korean esports giant. Oner has a record of 34 wins and 18 losses during the Season 12 pro scene. He picked Lee Sin, Wukong, Veigo, and Xin Zhao the most during the stint.

When T1 went head-to-head against Fredit BRION, Oner showed off his immaculate Diana skills.

He managed to land a three-man Scorn of the Moon (Diana's ultimate ability), and T1's mid laner and esports legend Faker's Yasuo followed up by wiping off the enemy team.

