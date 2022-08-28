T1 vs. Gen.G League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split Finals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Finals of League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split, which will take place on August 28, 2022, involves T1 and Gen.G. This match is going to be one of the best encounters of the calendar year simply because of the quality of the two squads.

Definitely one of the most famous teams in the world with a multitude of accolades under their belt, T1 will be looking to add one more accomplishment to their already impressive cabinet. Gen.G, on the other hand, is a super-team in its current state and is probably one of the few favorites for Worlds 2022.

LCK @LCK



At the end of a WILD playoffs, two teams will face off in a REMATCH of 2022 Spring Finals!



Don't miss the 2022 LCK Summer Finals between @GenG and @T1LoL on Sat, August 28th in Gangneung!

Therefore, it will be interesting to witness the clash between these two heavyweights as anything but a win will be a disappointment for the players as well as the organizations.

Gen.G vs. T1 preview for League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split Finals

Prediction

Gen.G had one of the best regular seasons during the League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split. There is no doubt that the players of this team are currently in the form of their lives and that they will crush all competition with ease.

The members of Gen.G have showcased their skills on an individual level as well as impressive teamwork. This has put the team miles ahead of others in LCK. One of the most important aspects that makes this side so good is the fact that it can come back from even the worst situations.

Gen.G has come across as the most solid team in LCK as far as performance is concerned. This might be because they have analyzed the meta better or simply because their players are more habituated with the champions that are popular right now in the professional scene.

LCK @LCK



#LCK fans PACKED the #LCKFANFESTA ahead of Summer Finals tomorrow!

T1 had a very up-and-down regular season during League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split. In fact, it would be safe to say that the only reason the team could maintain the second position is because other teams were abysmal this year.

There have been games where T1 seemed shaky and gave away leads but eventually won simply because the opponent was not decisive enough. In fact, Gumayusi, who was probably the best ADC in the world in April, has seen a massive drop in his form, which is a worrying sign for the team as a whole.

Overall, Gen.G is clearly in much better shape, and T1 will have to bring back the Spring Split days to win this game. The prediction for the Finals is that Gen.G should grab a 3-2 victory.

Head-to-head

Gen.G and T1 have faced each other a total of 27 times in the past. Among them, T1 has grabbed 19 victories, while Gen.G has got only eight.

Previous results

Previously, Gen.G faced Liiv Sandbox in the second round of League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split and acquired an easy 3-1 victory.

T1, on the other hand, faced DAMWON KIA in the second round of the same tournament and managed to obtain a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

LCK 2022 rosters

Gen.G

Doran

Peanut

Chovy

Ruler

Lehends

T1

Zeus

Oner

Faker

Gumayusi

Keria

Livestream details

Gen.G vs. T1 will be broadcasted live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LCK on August 28, 2022, at 1:00 am PDT/1:30 pm IST.

