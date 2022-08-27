Fnatic vs EXCEL League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs: Head to Head, livestream details and more

The final match of the first week of the playoff stages at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split is set to be between Fnatic and EXCEL. This is a matchup that has a lot at stake since the loser will be sent home with no hope of qualifying for Worlds 2022.

Obviously, it will be disastrous for both teams, considering the year that they had. EXCEL had to go through a lot to qualify for the playoffs and going out now will definitely hurt. Fnatic, on the other hand, is a dynasty king with a superteam and not qualifying for Worlds 2022 will be nothing but a disappointment.

Therefore, the stakes are very high in this match and both teams will have to put in an immense amount of effort to come out on top.

Preview of Fnatic vs EXCEL at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs

Predictions

Fnatic had arguably one of the worst ever seasons during League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. The team had an average start, but as the season progressed, it became worse for the team.

Eventually, Fnatic was almost on the verge of getting eliminated. In fact, the team had a 10% chance of qualifying for the playoffs in the penultimate week of the season. Fortunately, during the last week, Fnatic's ADC Upset showed up in style.

His hero plays on the Zeri helped the team to beat all odds and somehow managed to grab the final spot in the playoffs. In any case, the run was far from convincing for Fnatic and it is safe to say that the team never met the expectations that it was supposed to.

EXCEL, on the other hand, had a brilliant start to the regular season of League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. The team conducted a bootcamp in South Korea during MSI 2022 which helped the players massively.

It looked as if EXCEL was ready to challenge for the title as everything was looking extremely clean. Unfortunately, the team's performance dropped off significantly as the season progressed.

The things that EXCEL learnt during the bootcamp in South Korea became outdated and meta changed. Unfortunately, the team failed to adapt to those changes and everyone else simply became better.

This resulted in EXCEL dropping off massively, which in turn led to a very poor run during the second half of the regular season.

In terms of predictions, both Fnatic and EXCEL have similar opportunities as neither team has performed exceptionally well. However, individually, Fnatic is still ahead.

Head-to-Head

Fnatic and EXCEL have faced each other a total of 16 times in the past. Amongst those, Fnatic has grabbed a total of 13 victories, while EXCEL has managed to grab only 3.

Previous Results

Previously, EXCEL faced Team Vitality during the regular season of League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split and grabbed an easy victory.

Fnatic, on the other hand, faced Misfits Gaming and ended up losing the game.

LEC 2022 Rosters

Fnatic

Wunder

Razork

Humanoid

Upset

Hylissang

EXCEL

Finn

Markoon

nukeduck

Patrik

Mikyx

Livestream details

Fnatic vs EXCEL will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on August 28, 2022, at 8 AM PDT/ 8:30 PM IST.

