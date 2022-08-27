League of Legends 12.16 mid-patch update: Massively reworked Udyr buffs hit the Rift

League of Legends 12.16 is getting a mid-patch update which will look to introduce a significant number of updates to the Udyr, whose reworked kit was introduced a couple of days ago.

The update was one of the most anticipated changes that fans have been waiting for a while now. It would seem that at least in the solo-queue and standard matchmaking, Udyr has been rather underwhelming.

In a recent tweet, Riot Riru assessed some of the buffs making their way to the Spirit Walker’s kit. Based on the preliminary assessment, it would seem that changes will be hitting Udyr’s Q, W, and E.

While his Q damage ratios will go up significantly, W gets some buffs to the overall shield resistance and healing. E, on the other hand, will see its overall movement speed with Stun Lockout being significantly reduced.

League of Legends’ Udyr will notice a great number of buffs within a couple of days of his reworked kit going live on the servers.

All buffs hitting Udyr in League of Legends 12.16 mid-patch update

Below are the changes that Riot Games have highlighted for the Udyr buffs in the League of Legends 12.16 mid-patch update:

Q Physical Damage: 3 / 4.2/ 5.4 / 6.6/ 7.8/ 9% of target's maximum health >>> 3 /4.4 / 5.8 /7.2 /8.6 /10% of target's maximum health

Q Physical Damage AD Ratio: 4% per 100 bonus AD >>> 6% per 100 bonus AD

Physical On-Hit Damage: 5 / 9 / 13 / 17 / 21 / 25 (+ 10% bonus AD) >>> 5 / 13 / 21 / 29 / 37 / 45(+ 20% bonus AD)

W Shield Strength: 45 / 60 / 75 / 90 / 105 / 120 (+ 40% AP) (+ 2 / 2.6 /3.2 / 3.8/ 4.4/ 5% maximum health) >>> 45 / 60 / 75 / 90 / 105/ 120 (+ 40% AP) (+ 2 /2.4 / 2.8 / 3.2 / 3.6 / 4% maximum health)

W Heal On-Hit: 1.2 / 1.32 / 1.44 / 1.56 / 1.68 / 1.8% of maximum health (+8% AP) >>> 1.2 /1.26/ 1.32 / 1.38 / 1.44 / 1.5% of maximum health (+8% AP)

E Bonus Movement Speed: 30 / 34 / 38 / 42 / 46 / 50%>>>30 / 37 / 44 / 51 / 58 / 65%

E Stun Lockout: 6 / 5.7 / 5.4 / 5.1 / 4.8 / 4.5 seconds >>> 6 / 5.6 / 5.2 / 4.8 / 4.4 /4 seconds

The reworked Udyr hasn't had a great time in the League of Legends solo-queue and according to the Lolalytics stat website, the Spirit Walker comes with an abysmal winrate of 43.11 percent in Platinum+.

Hopefully, the 12.16 mid-patch buffs will be an effective fix to the issues that the champion has been facing in the last couple of days.

