"Udyr looks like a different beast": League of Legends community showcase overwhelming response towards Udyr rework

On August 9, 2022, League of Legends released the Udyr rework on the PBE (Public Beta Environment) version of the game. This is one of the biggest and most highly anticipated reworks that was demanded by fans for quite some time now.

However, one of the biggest fears regarding this rework was how well it would be received by the community. As it so happens, Udyr's rework has been quite the hit amongst players and fans have been going wild all over social media and Reddit.

TBSkyen @TBSkyen ... hm. at some point there's probably a video in looking at Riot's splash art styles over the years, because Udyr here looks like a very different beast ... hm. at some point there's probably a video in looking at Riot's splash art styles over the years, because Udyr here looks like a very different beast https://t.co/kExTSYTsiL

One such fan tweeted the following:

Udyr's rework was a major point of attraction, considering the fact that Riot Games put a lot of effort into recreating this champion. Now that it has been a success, this means that the developers will continue to put in even more of an effort to rework champions in the best possible manner going forward.

League of Legends fans have shown positive support towards Udyr rework

The success of Udyr's rework was something that Riot Games desperately needed. This is because in recent times, none of their champions have been able to get fans truly excited and hyped up.

Besides that, the events that are being conducted in League of Legends have also fallen short of the community's expectations. If Udyr's rework had been a failure, serious questions may have been raised about the quality of work within the company.

DBlackjack21 @DBlackjack21 Old Udyr loses his job Old Udyr loses his job https://t.co/xvELN2xyiW

As it happens, Riot Games managed to dodge that problem, since the Udyr rework has been a huge success. Fans have been overjoyed with both his visuals as well as the way he feels in terms of gameplay within League of Legends.

From the looks of it, Riot Games' developers have certainly handled this rework appropriately. The idea was to make him feel more in line with the modern-day champions. However, considering that his gameplay was also very unique, the developers were of the opinion that changing that distinctive element would go against the identity of Udyr.

Giru 🦈💫 @ladybigguns Udyr rework, passive: offer you a choccy milk Udyr rework, passive: offer you a choccy milk https://t.co/8dwSsElArL

NickyBoi @NickyBoiYT I've had some time to think it over now and ya, new Udyr is just amazing



1/ I've had some time to think it over now and ya, new Udyr is just amazingbut I have a couple points of criticism1. His back, odd to point out but compared to how much else is going on in his design, the plain back with nothing on it feels like a huge patch of dead space1/ https://t.co/wOi8GEx7Q8

Therefore, the stance change aspect was retained with the development completed over every stance. This meant that Udyr was now turned into a champion that new players would have fun with, but older players would feel familiar with.

The developers also wanted to ensure that alongside his gameplay, he was also fresh in terms of visual appearance. This was because Udyr's old model was very clunky and outdated and felt ugly from a visual perspective.

His entire model was rebuilt from scratch by the League of Legends developers, including all of his stances as well as his skins. So, any new player who jumps into the game and picks up Udyr after his release will feel as if it is a brand new champion.

In any case, Udyr's rework is currently only playable on the PBE. However, he will be released very soon into the main game on August 24, 2022, along with the release of patch 12.16.

