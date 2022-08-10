League of Legends' latest Steel Valkyrie skinline: Release Date, expected price and more

On August 9, 2022, League of Legends revealed a brand new skinline that is set to come alongside patch 12.16. This is set to be a continuation of the Steel Valkyrie skinline that already possesses some really amazing selections within the game.

As such, all information regarding the latest additions to this skinline has been presented in the article below. This particular skinline was leaked quite a while back by popular leakers, but nobody expected it to be released this early.

In any case, it is vital to mention that the skins are only available in the PBE (Public Beta Environment) right now. Hence, players who want to try them out can access the PBE, while also dropping the necessary feedback to the developers.

Full details regarding upcoming Steel Valkyrie skins within League of Legends

As mentioned previously, the Steel Valkyrie skinline will arrive in League of Legends along with patch 12.16. Hence, fans can expect their official release somewhere around August 25, 2022.

As showcased by Riot Games, a total of four skins will be introduced along with the Steel Valkyrie skinline. There will be four selections for four different champions and one prestige edition skin.

The four champions set to receive the skins are Camille, Lucian, Nasus and Janna. Amongst these, there is a high chance that Camille will be getting a legendary skin. This piece of information surfaced as a leak and is yet to be confirmed.

Lastly, it is vital to mention that Janna will be getting the prestige edition skin alongside her normal version. Unfortunately, only four skins will be coming out with this one, which makes sense considering the Star Guardian event featured way too many selections within League of Legends.

The Steel Valkyrie skinline is arguably one of the most popular within the entire game. There are top tier skins for Kai'Sa, Miss Fortune and other champions under the same banner.

Many fans will be excited for this one, though having only four skins puts a damper on the occasion. However, it is important to remember that there are major rumors that Spirit Blossom will return during Worlds 2022.

So, if the events leading up to that are small, it probably alludes to the return of Spirit Blossom. This will eventually lead to a huge number of skins being introduced in the game once more.

Expected Price and Splash Art of the latest Steel Valkyrie skins

1) Strike Commander Camille

Strike Commander Camille (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1820 RP

2) Steel Paladin Lucian

Strike Paladin Lucian (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

3) Armored Titan Nasus

Armored Titan Nasus (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

4) Cyber Halo Janna

Cyber Halo Janna (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

5) Steel Valkyrie Janna Prestige Edition

Splash Art Unavailable

Expected Price: N/A

Note: Unavailable Splash Arts will be updated as soon as they are made available

