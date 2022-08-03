League of Legends to reportedly see return of Spirit Blossom event during Worlds 2022

Until this point in 2022, League of Legends had quite a few events and skin releases that encapsulated fans all across the world. However, famous leaker Big Bad Bear has provided a new leak that will probably shatter everything that has happened so far within the game.

It seems that Spirit Blossom, one of the greatest events ever held within the game, is set to make a comeback during the League of Legends Worlds 2022. This means that, like Arcane last year, the theme of this year's World Championships will be the Spirit Blossom.

This is huge news as the previous Spirit Blossom event in 2020 was a massive hit and is considered Riot Games' most successful ever. The skins, stories, rewards, and everything related to it were pretty good, so fans are quite hyped for the event's return.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding Spirit Blossom 2022

The Spirit Blossom event in 2020 was a massive success. It featured stories for a variety of champions that were deep and matched the personalities of the characters quite well.

It was also when Yone was released, and his history with Yasuo was officially presented to fans as an animated short. The event also released skins for Yasuo, Yone, Ahri, Riven, Kindred, Lillia, Thresh, Vayne, Cassiopeia, and Teemo.

High noon gwen @Illusive_Heart So since spirit blossom is leaked for worlds 2022 and Gwen for wild rift will come out at a similar time probably do we think she’s getting a spirit blossom skin? Cuz if it’s not on pc uhm… So since spirit blossom is leaked for worlds 2022 and Gwen for wild rift will come out at a similar time probably do we think she’s getting a spirit blossom skin? Cuz if it’s not on pc uhm…

These skins are very popular even today and are considered some of the best for every champion. So, the expectations from the Spirit Blossom 2022 event are pretty high.

It is crucial to consider here that the Spirit Blossom 2022 event was leaked very recently, which means that not much information is available yet. However, the leaker has predicted that this event should arrive in League of Legends sometime around October 5, 2022, along with patch 12.19.

This is also when League of Legends Worlds 2022 will begin, though it seems that Spirit Blossom 2022 will not last throughout the tournament. Instead, the Halloween event should be released midway through the mega-event, though it might not be as big as Spirit Blossom.

Buğra ' Mihira @bugrahcs Wait and see... how they will butcher Spirit Blossom 2022 with silly champion picks. Wait and see... how they will butcher Spirit Blossom 2022 with silly champion picks.

In any case, most fans are hyped, though a few are also a bit skeptical. This is because the previous two major events, Sentinels of Light and Star Guardian 2022, were handled poorly.

Hence, a particular section of fans feels that Spirit Blossom 2022 might not meet the expectations set in 2020. It is up to Riot to prove them wrong.

