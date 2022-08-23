League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs: All teams qualified, starting date, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs is almost around the corner. The regular season ended on August 14, 2022. Players got a two-week break before the playoffs kicked off.

This time, the LEC has been extremely volatile and was filled with surprises. Hence, it is expected that the playoffs will also live up to expectations. All the details, including the qualified teams, start date, and livestream details for the playoffs have been provided in this article, so that fans do not miss a single bit of action.

This year's LEC playoffs are even bigger than previous years, primarily on account of the four Worlds 2022 spots for Europe. Seeding will play a vital role as the team that gets an easier route will have a higher chance of progressing through the tournament.

League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoff schedule

The teams that have qualified for League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split are as follows:

G2 Esports

Misfits Gaming

MAD Lions

Rogue

Team EXCEL

Fnatic

The first two teams will be part of the double elimination group, while the lower two teams will be part of a single elimination group. In other words, the upper four teams will not be eliminated even if they lose their first games.

However, either Fnatic or EXCEL will go home if they lose a single match. The schedule for the first three games of the playoffs has been provided below:

Match Date MAD Lions vs Rogue August 26 G2 Esports vs Misfits Gaming August 27 Fnatic vs EXCEL August 28

Thus, LEC 2022 Summer Split will begin on August 26, 2022. However, the August 28, 2022 game will not be the end of the event.

The schedule for the rest of the games is currently unavailable, as it will depend on the results of the aforementioned matches. The winner of the first two games will proceed to the Upper Bracket Finals.

The losers of the first two games will be dropped to the lower bracket. They will face the winner of the previous loser bracket games. This process will be followed until the Lower Bracket Finals. The losers of the Upper Bracket Finals will be one of the teams in the Lower Bracket Finals.

Thus, the winner of both the Upper and Lower Bracket Finals will ultimately proceed to the Grand Finals that will be held in Malmo. Therefore, the LEC 2022 Summer Split still has a lot of surprises to offer.

Fans will be able to watch all of these games on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends' LEC.

The teams that reach the Grand Finals will directly qualify for the main event, titled Worlds 2022. The other two teams will qualify for the play-in stages and will have to play a few games against other minor regions to grab a main stage ticket.

Only four teams will be able to qualify amongst six teams, and G2 Esports is already through. Thus, only three spots remain, which has increased the stakes for each team.

