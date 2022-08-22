League of Legends leaker provides roadmap for Ashen Knight Sylas, Fright Night, and more

Leaks regarding skins in League of Legends have become excessively prevalent within the community in recent times. Over the past few months, all information regarding events and associated skins had been leaked several days before any official information was provided from developers.

Following the same trend, popular leaker Big Bad Bear has now provided a sort of roadmap for all the upcoming skins within the game. This includes the brand new upcoming skin Ashen Knight Sylas, Spirit Blossom 2022 event, Fright Night skins (reworked Gothic skins), and several others.

It is always crucial to remember that while these leaks might be coming from a trusted source, it does not mean they will turn out to be accurate. Riot Games has a habit of switching things up at the last moment and the same can happen for the ones mentioned here as well.

Full details regarding all the upcoming skins for the rest of League of Legends Season 12

Amongst all the other skins that are expected to come out in 2022, the one that is the most prevalent and closest to release is Ashen Knight Sylas. This will be the third addition to the Ashen Knight skinline that already includes skins for both Pyke and Pantheon.

The Ashen Knight Pyke skin is considered one of the best in the entire game. However, the Ashen Knight Pantheon skin is not that popular. Nevertheless, the Sylas skin is expected to be released somewhere around patch 12.17 or 12.18.

Obviously, it is safe to say that since Ashen Knight Sylas is a Mythic skin, it will be released alongside a major skinline. As per previous leaks, the other major skinline is supposed to be a brand new addition to League of Legends, called Neon Inferno.

How many skins Neon Inferno will have is currently unknown. However, it has been confirmed that Jhin and Pyke will be receiving one skin each along with the same. Unfortunately, the release date for Neon Inferno is also unknown at this point.

The third major skinline that is set for release within League of Legends during the latter part of the 2022 season will be called Fright Night. This is a reworked version of the Gothic skinline and is expected to be released sometime during late October or early November (during Halloween).

The biggest leak, amongst all of these, however, is the return of the Spirit Blossom event. It is expected that a total of nine skins will be released with the return of this fan-favorite event.

It will include skins for Sett, Soraka, Syndra, Evelynn, Tristana, Master Yi, Aphelios, Darius and Yorick. Amongst these, Sett will have a Legendary skin and Master Yi will have a Prestige skin. This Spirit Blossom 2022 will be part of the Worlds 2022 event and should come out during late September or early October.

The last major skinline that is set for release during the 2022 season is the sports-themed variant. These skins were initially planned to be released alongside the 2022 Asian Games.

However, since that got delayed, League of Legends might be bringing it back alongside FIFA World Cup 2022 that is set to be held during the month of December.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan