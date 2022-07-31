League of Legends to reportedly receive Neon Inferno Jhin and Ashen Knight Sylas in future updates

Leaks regarding two brand new League of Legends skins have surfaced in the community very recently. Popular leaker Big Bad Bear has suggested that Neon Inferno Jhin and Ashen Knight Sylas are on their way via the upcoming patches.

The release of the Neon Inferno skinline was predicted by the leaker quite a while back. It seems that a brand new Ashen Knight skin is also set to make its entry, which is something that will excite a lot of fans.

Ashen Knight Pyke was a massive hit, though Ashen Knight Pantheon left the community frowning. As such, fans might be eager to see if the latest variant will meet the expectations that were set forth by Pyke's skin back in April.

Expected release date of Neon Inferno Jhin and Ashen Knight Sylas in League of Legends

The Neon Inferno skinline was expected to come out right after the Star Guardian event. However, it seems that has changed, since official news suggests that it will be Monster Tamer instead of the other one.

The leaker now suggests that Neon Inferno will come out right after Monster Tamer. This means that League of Legends players can expect the Neon Inferno Jhin skin to come out along with patch 12.16, which will roll out somewhere around August 24, 2022.

This means that the skin should make its way to the Public Beta Environment (PBE) on August 9, 2022. The Neon Inferno skinline will have a Cyberpunk theme to it, according to information provided by the leaker.

The Ashen Knight Sylas skin, however, will be added to League of Legends a bit later. As per the leaker, this skin will probably make its way to the game somewhere around patch 12.18.

This means that fans will be able to get their hands on the skin somewhere around September 21, 2022. If this date turns out to be correct, the skin will be made available in the PBE on September 7, 2022.

Obviously, these dates are tentative as Riot Games has a habit of switching things up from time to time. However, considering Big Bad Bear's reputation, there is no doubt in the legitimacy of the leaks as everything that he predicted, from Star Guardian to Ashen to Knight Pantheon, turned out to be correct.

