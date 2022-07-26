League of Legends' brand new Monster Tamer skinline: Release date, expected price and more

League of Legends recently announced that a brand new set of skins have been added to the game's PBE (Public Beta Environment). These skins go by the name of Monster Tamer and will be available during patch 12.15.

As such, in the following article, the release date for the same, expected price and other vital details regarding the skinline has been provided. This particular skinline was leaked by the community quite a while back.

Hence, the skinline does not come as a surprise, even though those unacquainted with leaks might not have known about this at all. In any case, this skinline definitely looks good, despite not surpassing the level of the Star Guardian skins in terms of aesthetics and design quality.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the upcoming Monster Tamer skins in patch 12.15

League of Legends patch 12.14 is set for release on July 27, 2022. Therefore, it is only appropriate that the developers added new facets to the PBE for patch 12.15.

As such, 12.15 will be released exactly two weeks from now, which is around August 10, 2022. Hence, fans will get access to the Monster Tamer skins on the same date itself.

The Monster Tamer skinline will feature only three champions, namely Veigar, Lulu and Kog'Maw. Usually, whenever a new patch comes out, developers release at least five different skins for the champions.

Star Nemesis Bess @BessWisty Monster Tamer Lulu and Kog'Maw splash from League's Vietnam Official page. Monster Tamer Lulu and Kog'Maw splash from League's Vietnam Official page. https://t.co/mFF2DvOMZc

However, considering this patch will be released right after Star Guardian 2022, it is understandable that the developers have put in minimal effort. This is because Star Guardian has over 10 different skins, which means the development of Monster Tamer might have been cut short.

Nevertheless, the skins do look decent, though fans are not very impressed with the same. This is because many feel the color palette is quite bland, with the skins seeming like imitations of other skinlines.

In short, several fans feel that the skins aren't unique and imaginative, which is often the selling point for those within League of Legends. Apart from that, the previous concept art for Monster Tamer that was released a year back showcased Ezreal and Janna.

However, those characters have not been featured either, which is exacerbating the fans' disappointment even more.

In any case, the splash art and expected price for the skins have been provided below:

Splash Art and Expected Price

1) Monster Tamer Lulu and Kog'Maw

Monster Tamer Kog'Maw (left) and Lulu (right)

Price: 1350 RP each

2) Monster Tamer Veigar

Splash Art will be added once available

Price: 1350 RP

It is important to remember that the prices mentioned are speculative and might change once the skins become officially available.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far