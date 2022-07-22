League of Legends leaks suggest release of two brand new legendary skins in future updates

Leaks regarding skin releases in League of Legends have started to surface once more within the community. Popular leaker Big Bad Bear has provided information on two different legendary skins that could be released in future updates.

One of the skins will reportedly be part of the recently leaked Steel Valkyrie skinline, while the second will be part of the upcoming Neon Inferno skinline. Both these skinlines will only come out after patch 12.14, though the exact date of their release is still unknown.

In any case, legendary skins are always a treat on account of the added animation and special effects that they have. At the same time, these skins are also quite costly, priced at 1820 Radianite Points (RP) each.

Camille and Pyke expected to receive legendary skins in League of Legends within their respective skinlines

Based on recent leaks within the League of Legends community, the Neon Inferno skinline is expected to arrive somewhere after the Star Guardian event. The Steel Valkyrie skinline, on the other hand, was estimated to come out in December 2022.

However, since the data is already available in the Public Beta Environment (PBE), the leaker estimates that there might be some changes in Riot Games' plans. Hence, it is highly possible that the skinline might come out sometime before Worlds 2022 as well.

Even then, it is just speculation from the leaker, though more concrete news is related to the legendary skins. Pyke, who is set to be part of the Neon Inferno skinline, could be getting a legendary skin. This would be quite surprising if true, considering Pyke also got a Mythic Essence skin only a few months back.

The second champion to possibly receive the legendary skin will be Camille, who will be part of the Steel Valkyrie skinline. However, the leaker also noted that the initial information indicated that Irelia would be getting the legendary skin, and will feature in the Steel Valkyrie as well.

It seems, though, that the most recent data points towards Camille, but it can change depending on what League of Legends ends up planning. In any case, the complete information will only be available once the skinlines approach their release dates.

Murphy 🦊 Foxy Tidecaller 🌊✨️ @stensianfox //leaks leak leaks



Me reading that Pyke is getting his second legendary after just getting a Mythic skin before Nami gets her first of either

//leaks leak leaksMe reading that Pyke is getting his second legendary after just getting a Mythic skin before Nami gets her first of either https://t.co/C0DcLPQAzI

Lastly, since these are legendary skins, fans will need to spend 1820 RP on each one. In any case, amongst both the skins, Pyke will likely be the center of attention for fans.

This is because the Ashen Knight Pyke skin is arguably one of the best in all of League of Legends. Therefore, the Neon Inferno legendary skin will have to be really good to convince fans to buy it, provided they already have the Ashen Knight version.

