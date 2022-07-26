What to expect from League of Legends' August 2022 roadmap: New tank champion, Aurelion Sol rework, and more

League of Legends' brand new champion roadmap is set to be released in August 2022. This will arrive right after the Udyr rework that is expected to come out sometime around early- to mid-August.

Therefore, fans will be quite eager to learn about the exact things that can be expected with the the brand new champion roadmap. As of now, there are a few guesses which include a new tank champion, further discussion on Aurelion Sol rework, and a bit more.

Thus, all of that has been discussed in the following article in detail to allow League of Legends fans a heads-up regarding the matter.

Everything that League of Legends fans can expect in the upcoming August 2022 champion roadmap

The previous League of Legends champion roadmap that arrived back in April 2022 included teasers for Bel'Veth, Nilah, and a brand new Shurima-based champion that is scheduled for release later in the year. Apart from that, there was some brief discussion on both Aurelion Sol as well as Udyr's rework.

As of July 2022, both Bel'Veth and Nilah have been released, while Udyr's rework is just around the corner. This leaves the brand new Shurima based tank champion, which will be discussed in more detail within the August 2022 roadmap.

Apparently, the champion will be tough to play and will have a very complicated skillset. The last time a champion had a skillset that took ages to master was Aphelios. So, it will be interesting to see what Riot Games cooks up this time around.

Once that is done, there is a big chance that the developers will provide more insight into the Aurelion Sol rework. The champion is one of the most popular and yet the most useless in the entirety of League of Legends.

Hence, the rework will look to provide him with a complete overhaul that will enhance his presence in the meta, while also making him feel much more powerful. Aurelion Sol is supposed to be a celestial being, and his new kit is apparently targeted towards making him feel that way.

A trusted leaker named Big Bad Bear has predicted that Aurelion Sol's rework might come out sometime during November 2022. This means that there will be a pre-season 2023 patch when League of Legends players get to see him. He might get released earlier as well, though that is kind of tough to say at this point.

Considering League of Legends Worlds 2022 is only a few months away, Riot Games might want Aurelion Sol to make a presence in the same. If that happens, then both the Shurima-based tank champion and Aurelion Sol rework might be squeezed very close to each other.

Lastly, fans can expect some information on champions that might come out in 2023. It is important to remember that the Void event that was so highly expected to come out in 2022 is still missing.

However, considering the game had Star Guardian this year, there are chances that it will not come out in 2022 anymore. Hence, it is possible that fans might get to see the Void event in 2023, as the story of Kai'Sa and her pursuit towards defeating Bel'Veth is still not complete.

