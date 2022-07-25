League of Legends community is not happy as Riot decides to provide “Clash refunds” for Shadow Isles Cup glitches

The League of Legends Clash Tournaments offer players a chance to get their hands on some incredible rewards as they participate in the event every month.

However, the Shadow Isles Cup, which took place over the weekend, did not go as well as Riot Games would have liked. The Clash Tournament was riddled with bugs and glitches which caused many of the participants to have a less than optimal experience during matches.

Clash Tournaments work in a way where players earn better rewards the more they win in the event, and not being able to perform forces players to miss out on some of the Basic Ticket Orb and Premium Ticket Capsules that Clash has to offer.

Riot Brightmoon @RiotBrightmoon I know some of you had issues with Clash yesterday - we are looking at addressing the root cause and will provide Clash refunds for those impacted. I know some of you had issues with Clash yesterday - we are looking at addressing the root cause and will provide Clash refunds for those impacted.

In a recent Twitter post, Riot developer Brightmoon addressed the issues of the most recent Shadow Isles Cup and mentioned that the developers will provide those affected with Clash refunds.

The post stated:

“I know some of you had issues with Clash yesterday - we are looking at addressing the root cause and will provide Clash refunds for those impacted.”

League of Legends Shadow Isles cup faces severe glitches

Eduard Hainaru @EHainaru @RiotBrightmoon I don't want a refund . I won my first Clash tournament , I really wanted to win this for the Shadow Isles cup and the skin shards . Don't scam me with a useless ticket refund . I have the print screen with my results so I can prove that I should get those rewards. @RiotBrightmoon I don't want a refund . I won my first Clash tournament , I really wanted to win this for the Shadow Isles cup and the skin shards . Don't scam me with a useless ticket refund . I have the print screen with my results so I can prove that I should get those rewards.

During the recent Shadow Isles Cup, one of the most problematic issues that players faced was that they were unable to claim rewards after their matches. Some were even stuck in queues, while others complained about gameplay issues that were ruining their overall experience with the title.

Riot will therefore be providing those affected with a Clash ticket refund. Deserved rewards will not be given out due to glitches, and participants won't be given a chance to replay the final two days of the event either.

Eduard Hainaru @EHainaru @RiotBrightmoon Maybe this is helpful. Here is the Clash History for this cup and my awards . The Shadow Isles banner would not be lvl 1 if I would have received anything in the last day. @RiotBrightmoon Maybe this is helpful. Here is the Clash History for this cup and my awards . The Shadow Isles banner would not be lvl 1 if I would have received anything in the last day. https://t.co/5kdIetWezx

Players who claim to have finished first during the Shadow Isles Cup have stated that they too are yet to receive their rewards due to the various issues that the League of Legends client was facing during the event.

Thassarian @ThaussiaN @RiotBrightmoon Why would we want refunds? Who the hell needs a clash ticket as a refund? We want adequate compensations. Won the clash and didnt get an orb. No one on the team got it. Compensate with skin shards/Mythic Essence for skin shard or something, no one needs the clash tickets @RiotBrightmoon Why would we want refunds? Who the hell needs a clash ticket as a refund? We want adequate compensations. Won the clash and didnt get an orb. No one on the team got it. Compensate with skin shards/Mythic Essence for skin shard or something, no one needs the clash tickets

Čuchám Princezny @CuchamPrincezny @RiotBrightmoon So we will get only the blue essence we spent for the ticket? Because me and my friends were so glad to finally win a clash again but we didnt get the capsule, banner or the cup @RiotBrightmoon So we will get only the blue essence we spent for the ticket? Because me and my friends were so glad to finally win a clash again but we didnt get the capsule, banner or the cup

MUI Master @MUIMaster1 @RiotBrightmoon Wait so you are telling that I spent 2 and a half an hour on clash and I am gonna get some blue essence instead of skins. This shit is stupid @RiotBrightmoon Wait so you are telling that I spent 2 and a half an hour on clash and I am gonna get some blue essence instead of skins. This shit is stupid

The community is not happy with how the developers have been dealing with the situation, and many have taken to social media to talk about how a Clash ticket refund was not an appropriate solution to the problem.

Many players missed out on the rewards that they deserved, and fans feel that Riot should provide them with better compensation before the next Clash event, the Zaun Cup, kicks off in the first week of August.

