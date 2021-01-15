The League of Legends Shadow Isles Cup Clash tournament kicks off on 16th January

The first Clash Tournament of the new League of Legends season will be kicking off this weekend.

The first set of competitions in season 11, called the Shadow Isles, is set to take place on the 16th and 17th of January.

Fight as five. Win as one.



Compete for the Shadow Isles Cup Jan. 16 and 17th!🏆

The League of Legends Clash tournament is an amazing way of playing very competitive games with friends outside the regular ranked flex queue.

How to participate in the League of Legends Shadow Isles Cup Clash tournament

To compete in the upcoming Shadow Isles Cup Clash tournament, players will first need to sign up for the tournament by investing a 975 Blue Essence or 195 Riot Points. Player also get Clash tickets or 975 Riot Points for the Premium.

Keep in mind that players who have received their placements for the season are eligible to participate.

An active mobile number should will be required. A verification code will be sent to the number registered with the account.

Once the verification process is complete, all players will need to log back into their League of Legends account. Players have to go to the Clash tab and follow the instructions laid down in the section.

screenshot via League of Legends client

To create a team, a player needs to join a friend’s squad or create one for teammates to join. The login phase for this weekend’s Clash tournament will commence at 6:15 pm. CT. League of Legends followers are required to form their teams as soon as possible or risk being left out.

The League of Legends Shadow Isles Cup Clash tournament is for everyone. Even if players lose early, they will still be able to earn prizes and take part in the consolation bracket.