League of Legends: Clash is returning to Europe

You can collect different rewards by playing in the Clash

League of Legends Clash mode has returned to European servers for a two-day testing period, and interested players can head over to the official Clash page and register themselves. Clash is a game mode where players can team up with friends or random players to take part in a small online tournament.

The registration has already begun for the event, and players in EUW/EUNE/RU can enroll in the tournament. Anybody who has completed the placements in ranked ladder and is at least honor level 2 or above is eligible for the Clash. The registrations for the Clash will close on October 4, followed by its matches on October 5 and October 6.

The competition is free and one can earn different rewards by simply taking part in the event. All the participants will receive loot boxes, an icon, and victory points, which can be used to unlock in-game items.

In a recent release by Riot, the shift from one three-day tournament to two separate one-day tournaments was dealt in length.

Rather than one three-day tournament, we’re changing Clash weekends to be two separate one-day tournaments. This significantly reduces the complexity of the tournaments, making it easier to repair brackets or matches that end up breaking for whatever reason. There will be 8-team brackets on both days, and your team can enter on one or both days.

Each team has a chance to progress in the tournament since Riot will sort brackets according to the overall elo of the group. Teams will face opponents of similar caliber and skills, which reduces the chance of mismatch.

Clash made its original debut back in May 2018, but Riot had to remove it due to several bugs and faulty functions present in the mode. Last month, Clash made a comeback in North America and now will be returning to Europe. Riot is adamant that this time, the game mode is bug-free and ready to roll.

