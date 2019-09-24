League of Legends Worlds 2019: Will North America prevail this year?

Worlds 2019 will be held in Europe

North America has a history of failing in international tournaments when it matters the most. It is the sole major region to never win either the Worlds or MSI tournament. This year, North America is sending two of its best teams to the 2019 League of Legends Worlds Championship, but are they capable of making a statement this year? Will this finally be the year for North America?

Both Team Liquid and Cloud9 looked solid through the domestic season. They are a cut above the rest of the league, but it will be tough to replicate those performances against international teams.

The group draws have finished, and most of the North American fans have mixed feelings about it. While Team Liquid have a relatively simple group, Cloud9 have landed in one of the death groups.

Here are the groups:

Group A - G2 Esports, Griffin, Cloud9, TBD.

Group D - Team Liquid, AHQ, Invictus Gaming, TBD.

Cloud9 have their work cut out as they will have to face two strong teams in G2 Esports and Griffin. G2 Esports are contenders to win this tournament, and Griffin are no less either. It will take something special from Cloud9 if they are to qualify.

Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen has been the standout player for Cloud9 and the team will heavily depend on his performance on the international stage. However, Cloud9 have a long history of qualifying for the knockout stage even when the competition is tough. They made it to the semi-finals last year after defeating the likes of Gen.G esports and Afreeca Freecs.

Unlike Cloud9, Team Liquid have a simpler path ahead of them. Invictus Gaming barely qualified for the Worlds this year, and even though they are the defending champions, their form is very inconsistent. AHQ have an X-factor, but the Team Liquid squad should be able to topple them.

Team Liquid have veterans in every role and superstars like Nicolaj “Jensen“ Jensen and Yiliang “Doublelift“ Peng are hungry for international success. This is the best Team Liquid can hope for, and it will be very disappointing if they do not secure a position in the knockout phase this year.