League of Legends Worlds 2019: Play-In and Group Stage draws announced by Riot Games

Image Credit: Riot Games

League of Legends Worlds 2019 will kick-start on October 3 with the Play-In stage. The best teams around the globe will battle out in a month-long tournament for the ultimate glory. The tournament will begin with the Play-In stage followed by the Group stage and the knockout round. The group draws has finished and one thing is for certain; the tournament will be an interesting one!

Here is the official Group draw list for League of Legends Worlds 2019-

Play-In Stage(1):

Pool A -Clutch Gaming, Unicorns of Love and MAMMOTH.

Pool B -Splyce, Isarus Gaming, and Detonation FocusMe.

Pool C -Hong Kong Attitude, Lowkey Esports, and MEGA.

Pool D -DAMWON Gaming, Royal Youth, and Flamengo Esports.

The Play-In stage will feature eight teams from the minor region along with four from the major region. It will run from October 2-5, followed by a day’s gap and the tournament will continue from October 7-8. All the matches will be BO1 and two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout phase of the Play-In Stage.

Play-In stage(2):

The first placed team from each group will face the face the runners-up from another group after drawn randomly. It will be a B05 and the winner of each series will qualify for the Group stage of Worlds 2019. The entire Play-In stage will take place in Berlin, Germany

Group stage:

Pool A- G2 Esports, Griffin, Cloud9, TBD.

Pool B- FunPlus Phoenix, J Team, GAM Esports, TBD.

Pool C- SK Telecom T1, Fnatic, Royal Never Give Up, TBD.

Pool D- Team Liquid, AHQ Esports Club, Invictus Gaming, TBD.

The four teams from the Play-In stage will slot themselves in each group, respectively. The Group stage will run from October 12th to 20th, where every team will play a B01 in a Double Round Robin. Two teams from each group will qualify for the Knockout phase of the tournament. The Group stage will also take place in Berlin, Germany.

Knockout phase:

After the completion of the Group stage, the winners of each group will take on the second-placed team from the other group (randomly drawn). The Quarterfinals will be held on October 26 and October 27, followed by the Semifinals on November 2 and November 3. The entire Knockout stage will be a B05 and will be held in Madrid, Spain.

The finals will take place on November 10 in Paris, France, at the AccorHotels Arena, where one team will lift the Summoner’s Cup.