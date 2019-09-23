League of Legends: Louis Vuitton to collaborate with Riot Games for Worlds 2019

Kuldeep FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 23 Sep 2019, 19:03 IST

Louis Vuitton to make its debut in esports (Image Credit: Riot Games)

Luxury Fashion brand Louis Vuitton will be partnering with Riot Games for the League of Legends World Championship 2019, with the French fashion giants set to design the trophy case for the Summoner’s Cup that will feature both traditional Louis Vuitton savoir-faire along with cutting-edge, high-tech elements inspired by the League of Legends universe.

Riot Games have yet again proved that they are the front runners in the esports industry by teaming up with one of the biggest fashion brands in the world.

Naz Aletaha, head of Global Esports Partnerships at Riot Games spoke about the partnership as she said, “We are honored to have Louis Vuitton as an official partner with designs to impact the look, feel, and prestige of our most prominent League of Legends event. This is a historic partnership that speaks to the impact Riot Games and League of Legends has had on the industry over the past nine esports seasons."

"We welcome the LV brand to our sport and we are eager to share the entire scope of the partnership in the months ahead, in particular on November 10 when the Summoner’s Cup is awarded in Paris, ” she added, shedding light on the upcoming event in Paris.

Besides the trophy case, Louis Vuitton will also design in-game skins and capsules for the Worlds event. Worlds 2019 will begin on October 2 and the event will wrap up on November 10 in Paris, which is also the home for Louis Vuitton.

Both Riot games and Louis Vuitton removed the official announcement on their website because of unknown reasons but one can expect the announcement to be made yet again.

Additionally, it is interesting to note that this is not the first time that Riot has teamed up with an apparel brand. Earlier this year, the China-based Legends Pro League penned a 4-year deal with sports brand Nike, which incidentally was also Nike's debut foray into esports.