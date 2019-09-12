League of Legends: All the teams competing in Worlds 2019

Via LOL Esports

The League of Legends World Championship is inching closer and we are set for yet another fantastic tournament. All the major regions are almost done with their regional qualifiers and now we have the official list of all the teams heading Worlds 2019 (major regions).

Here is the list of all the teams from the major regions that will be competing in the tournament.

North America (LCS)-

*Team Liquid

*Cloud 9

*Clutch Gaming

This is one of those rare occasions when all the three teams from North America look strong. Team Liquid obviously will be leading the charge. The North American giant has won back to back 4 domestic titles and will be looking to leave a mark on the international stage. On the other hand, both Cloud9 and Clutch Gaming have a very explosive playstyle. Clutch had an insane resurgence at the end of the split and may play the role of party spoilers in the tournament.

South Korea (LCK)-

*SK T1 Telecom

*Griffin

*Damwon Gaming

South Korean teams had one of their worst Worlds expeditions last year. It was the first time in 7 years that a South Korean team failed to win the World Championship. SKT T1 telecom is one of the most decorated teams in Worlds history, and after failing to qualify for Worlds last year they are looking for redemption. Damwon gaming and Griffin will be going to the Worlds for the first time. They both are a mechanically strong team and like to play through the solo lanes.

China (LPL)

*FunPlus Phoenix

*Royal Never Give up

*Invictus Gaming

China is one of the strongest regions and all the three teams have the caliber to win the Worlds trophy. Invictus Gaming won the Worlds 2018 and yet barely managed to qualify for the competition this year. They all play a high tempo game and rely on their skills to thrive. FunPlus Phoenix won the domestic split in a closely contested final against RNG, cementing themselves as a premier team. Uzi and the rest of RNG are hungry for their first Worlds trophy and are in hot form right now. Invictus Gaming won the Worlds last year and will be looking to repeat the feat.

Europe (LEC)

*G2 Esports

*Fnatic

*T.B.D

G2 Esports won the MSI this year and many pundits are predicting that they are one of the favorites to win the Worlds. Fnatic, on the other hand, had a late resurgence as they almost managed to defeat G2 Esports twice! The last spot from the LEC is still up for grabs and Schalke, Origen and Splyce will face each other where the winner will qualify for Worlds.

Few more teams (minor regions) will join the main bracket after the completion of the Playin' stage.