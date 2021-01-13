League of Legends patch 11.2 preview introduces new champion Viego along with massive Mythic Item changes

League of Legends patch 11.2 is gearing up to be a massive one, where Riot Games will look to introduce a plethora of balance changes.
With patch 10.23, the League of Legends devs overhauled much of the in-game itemization and introduced many unique interactions and passive skills.
The Mythic items system changed much of how the game is played and created a lot of balance disparity that Riot needs to sort out. Though patch 11.1 brought some notable tweaks, the update was nothing major, merely introducing Season 11 in the MOBA.
Patch 11.2 will bring significant updates to the game. Not only will the latest champion, Viego, The Ruined King, be introduced, but Omnivamp and Lifesteal abusers like Aatrox and Olaf will be receiving hard nerfs to their kits.
Many new items, along with some Mythic sets, will be tweaked to further balance gameplay. Several underwhelming picks like Dr Mundo, Shaco, and LeBlanc will also receive some much-needed boosts to make them relevant again.
With League of Legends patch 11.2 going live on January 21st, here is a list of all the potential changes coming to the game.
League of Legends patch 11.2 preview
#1 - New League of Legends Champion release: Viego
- Viego, The Ruined King finally joins the champion roster
#2 - League of Legends Champion updates
Aatrox
E: Umbral Dash
- [New] Now amps World Ender (R) omnivamp to 25/30/35/40/45%
R: World Ender
- Self-healing lowered from 50/75/100% to 30/45/60%
Akali
Q: Five Point Strike
- Energy cost increased from 120-80 to 120-100
Azir
Q: Conquering Sands
- Cooldown decreased from 15-7 seconds to 14-6 seconds
Caitlyn
Base stats
- Attack damage per level increased from 2.88 to 3.3
Darius
Passive: Hemorrhage
- Noxian Might bonus AD reduced from 30-230 to 20-205
Dr Mundo
Q: Infected Cleaver
- HP refund on hit increased from 40% to 50%
- HP refund on kill increased from 80% to 100%
E: Masochism
- HP cost reduced from 25-65 to 20-60
- Damage increased from 3-5% of maximum HP to 4-6%
R: Sadism
- Healing increased from 50-100% of maximum HP to 50-110%
Elise
Q (Spider): Venomous Bite
- Damage reduced from 70-230 to 70-210
LeBlanc
Base stats
- HP per level increased from 92 to 97
Q: Sigil of Malice
- Mana cost reduced from 50-90 to 50-70
Maokai
E: Sapling Toss
- Mana cost increased from 60-80 to 60-100
- Damage AP ratio reduced from 1% to 0.8%
Nocturne
Q: Duskbringer
- Cooldown reduced from 10 seconds to 8
R: Paranoia
- Cooldown reduced from 150-100 seconds to 140-90
Nunu
Base stats
- Movement speed reduced from 345 to 340
- Base HP reduced from 580 to 540
Olaf
W: Vicious Strikes
- Lifesteal increased from 14-22% to 16-24%
- Healing amplification reduced from 0-50% to 0-33%
Senna
Base stats
- Attack speed ratio increased from 20% to 30%
Passive: Absolution
- Non-kill ghoul spawn chance increased from 22% to 28%
- Gold from ghouls increased from 3 to 8
Q: Piercing Darkness
- Healing ratios increased from 40% AD/25% AP to 50% AD/40% AP
Shaco
Passive: Backstab
- Base damage increased from 10-25 to 20-35
Soraka
Q: Starcall
- Health restore increased from 50-90 to 50-110
W: Astral Infusion
- Heal increased from 80-220 (60% AP) to 90-230 (70% AP)
Trundle
Q: Chomp
- Bonus damage ratio increased from 10-50% total AD to 15-55%
W: Frozen Domain
- Attack speed increased from 20-100% to 30-110%
Varus
Base stats
- Mana per level increased from 33 to 40
R: Chain of Corruption
- Cooldown decreased from 120-60 seconds to 100-60
#3 - League of Legends Item updates
Chempunk Chainsword
- Cost reduced from 2700 to 2600
- Health reduced from 200 to 150
Essence Reaver
- Mana restore changed from 3% maximum mana to 40% base AD and 16% bonus AD
Frostfire Gauntlet
- Cost reduced from 3200 to 2800
- New build path: Bami’s Cinder + Null-Magic Mantle + Cloth Armor + 850g
- Ability haste increased from 15 to 20
- Armor reduced from 50 to 25
Galeforce
- Cloudburst cooldown increased from 60 seconds to 90
Gargoyle Stoneplate
- Fortify resistance bonus increased from 3% (maximum 15%) to 5% (maximum 25%)
Hextech Rocketbelt
- Movement speed boost reduced from 50% for 2 seconds to 30% for 1.5 seconds
Imperial Mandate
- Cooldown timer changed from ally proccing to initial application of CC
Kraken Slayer
- Proc now respects reduced on-hit modifiers
Phantom Dancer
- Cost increased from 2500 to 2600
- Attack speed increased from 40% to 45%
Runaan’s Hurricane
- Cost increased from 2500 to 2600
- Attack speed increased from 40% to 45%
Serpent’s Fang
- Cost reduced from 2800 to 2600
- AD reduced from 60 to 55
Shurelya’s Battlesong
- New build path: Kindlegem + Bandleglass Mirror + 750g
- Health reduced from 350 to 200
- 5% movement speed stat changed to 40 Ability Power
- Base mana regen increased from 50% to 100%
Sunfire Aegis
- Mythic passive changed from 5 Ability Haste to 5% Tenacity and Slow Resist
Turbo Chemtank
- Cost reduced from 3200 to 2800
- New build path: Bami’s Cinder + Null-Magic Mantle + Cloth Armor + 850g
- Ability Haste increased from 15 to 20
- Magic Resist reduced from 50 to 25
- Mythic passive changed from 5% Tenacity and Slow Resist to 5 Ability Haste
Umbral Glaive
- Cost reduced from 2800 to 2600
- New build path: Serrated Dirk + Long Sword + Long Sword + 800g
- AD reduced from 55 to 50
Runes
Ravenous Hunter
- Omnivamp lowered from [1% +2% per stack] to [1% + 1.7% per stack]