League of Legends patch 11.2 preview introduces new champion Viego along with massive Mythic Item changes

League of Legends patch 11.2 is gearing up to be a massive one, where Riot Games will look to introduce a plethora of balance changes.

With patch 10.23, the League of Legends devs overhauled much of the in-game itemization and introduced many unique interactions and passive skills.

The Mythic items system changed much of how the game is played and created a lot of balance disparity that Riot needs to sort out. Though patch 11.1 brought some notable tweaks, the update was nothing major, merely introducing Season 11 in the MOBA.

Patch 11.2 will bring significant updates to the game. Not only will the latest champion, Viego, The Ruined King, be introduced, but Omnivamp and Lifesteal abusers like Aatrox and Olaf will be receiving hard nerfs to their kits.

Many new items, along with some Mythic sets, will be tweaked to further balance gameplay. Several underwhelming picks like Dr Mundo, Shaco, and LeBlanc will also receive some much-needed boosts to make them relevant again.

With League of Legends patch 11.2 going live on January 21st, here is a list of all the potential changes coming to the game.

League of Legends patch 11.2 preview

Patch Preview 11.2 with all tentative changes



A few additions, and not 100% locked down but we're getting close. pic.twitter.com/k7CCQ1MQ4p — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 12, 2021

#1 - New League of Legends Champion release: Viego

Viego, The Ruined King finally joins the champion roster

#2 - League of Legends Champion updates

Aatrox

E: Umbral Dash

[New] Now amps World Ender (R) omnivamp to 25/30/35/40/45%

R: World Ender

Self-healing lowered from 50/75/100% to 30/45/60%

Akali

Q: Five Point Strike

Energy cost increased from 120-80 to 120-100

Azir

Q: Conquering Sands

Cooldown decreased from 15-7 seconds to 14-6 seconds

Caitlyn

Base stats

Attack damage per level increased from 2.88 to 3.3

Darius

Passive: Hemorrhage

Noxian Might bonus AD reduced from 30-230 to 20-205

Dr Mundo

Q: Infected Cleaver

HP refund on hit increased from 40% to 50%

HP refund on kill increased from 80% to 100%

E: Masochism

HP cost reduced from 25-65 to 20-60

Damage increased from 3-5% of maximum HP to 4-6%

R: Sadism

Healing increased from 50-100% of maximum HP to 50-110%

Elise

Q (Spider): Venomous Bite

Damage reduced from 70-230 to 70-210

LeBlanc

Base stats

HP per level increased from 92 to 97

Q: Sigil of Malice

Mana cost reduced from 50-90 to 50-70

Maokai

E: Sapling Toss

Mana cost increased from 60-80 to 60-100

Damage AP ratio reduced from 1% to 0.8%

Nocturne

Q: Duskbringer

Cooldown reduced from 10 seconds to 8

R: Paranoia

Cooldown reduced from 150-100 seconds to 140-90

Nunu

Base stats

Movement speed reduced from 345 to 340

Base HP reduced from 580 to 540

Olaf

W: Vicious Strikes

Lifesteal increased from 14-22% to 16-24%

Healing amplification reduced from 0-50% to 0-33%

Senna

Base stats

Attack speed ratio increased from 20% to 30%

Passive: Absolution

Non-kill ghoul spawn chance increased from 22% to 28%

Gold from ghouls increased from 3 to 8

Q: Piercing Darkness

Healing ratios increased from 40% AD/25% AP to 50% AD/40% AP

Shaco

Passive: Backstab

Base damage increased from 10-25 to 20-35

Soraka

Q: Starcall

Health restore increased from 50-90 to 50-110

W: Astral Infusion

Heal increased from 80-220 (60% AP) to 90-230 (70% AP)

Trundle

Q: Chomp

Bonus damage ratio increased from 10-50% total AD to 15-55%

W: Frozen Domain

Attack speed increased from 20-100% to 30-110%

Varus

Base stats

Mana per level increased from 33 to 40

R: Chain of Corruption

Cooldown decreased from 120-60 seconds to 100-60

#3 - League of Legends Item updates

Chempunk Chainsword

Cost reduced from 2700 to 2600

Health reduced from 200 to 150

Essence Reaver

Mana restore changed from 3% maximum mana to 40% base AD and 16% bonus AD

Frostfire Gauntlet

Cost reduced from 3200 to 2800

New build path: Bami’s Cinder + Null-Magic Mantle + Cloth Armor + 850g

Ability haste increased from 15 to 20

Armor reduced from 50 to 25

Galeforce

Cloudburst cooldown increased from 60 seconds to 90

Gargoyle Stoneplate

Fortify resistance bonus increased from 3% (maximum 15%) to 5% (maximum 25%)

Hextech Rocketbelt

Movement speed boost reduced from 50% for 2 seconds to 30% for 1.5 seconds

Imperial Mandate

Cooldown timer changed from ally proccing to initial application of CC

Kraken Slayer

Proc now respects reduced on-hit modifiers

Phantom Dancer

Cost increased from 2500 to 2600

Attack speed increased from 40% to 45%

Runaan’s Hurricane

Cost increased from 2500 to 2600

Attack speed increased from 40% to 45%

Serpent’s Fang

Cost reduced from 2800 to 2600

AD reduced from 60 to 55

Shurelya’s Battlesong

New build path: Kindlegem + Bandleglass Mirror + 750g

Health reduced from 350 to 200

5% movement speed stat changed to 40 Ability Power

Base mana regen increased from 50% to 100%

Sunfire Aegis

Mythic passive changed from 5 Ability Haste to 5% Tenacity and Slow Resist

Turbo Chemtank

Cost reduced from 3200 to 2800

New build path: Bami’s Cinder + Null-Magic Mantle + Cloth Armor + 850g

Ability Haste increased from 15 to 20

Magic Resist reduced from 50 to 25

Mythic passive changed from 5% Tenacity and Slow Resist to 5 Ability Haste

Umbral Glaive

Cost reduced from 2800 to 2600

New build path: Serrated Dirk + Long Sword + Long Sword + 800g

AD reduced from 55 to 50

Runes

