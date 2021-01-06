League of Legends patch 11.1 official notes brings the new season and balance tweaks to champions and items

League of Legends’ Season 11 is finally upon us, and the 11.1 update kicks off the new season by bringing a lot of changes to champions and items.
After League of Legends patch 10.23, Riot Games sought to do away with a lot of how items and itemization worked in the MOBA so far.
With the introduction of the new Mythic Items system, there were a lot of things that needed to be tweaked and balanced in the game with subsequent patches. And with patch 11.1, the first patch of 2021, the League of Legends devs will be adding in the finishing touches, to polish the new system even further ahead of the Spring Split.
League of Legends players looking for a detailed description of patch 11.1 can visit Riot’s official website for more information.
But for a brief overview, here are the major highlights of the new update.
League of Legends Patch 11.1 official notes
#1. League of Legends Champions
Fiddlesticks
W – Bountiful Harvest
- Cooldown: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds
Gnar
Q – Boulder Toss
- Base damage: 5/45/85/125/165 to 25/70/115/160/205
- Slow: 15/20/25/30/35 percent for two seconds to 30/35/40/45/50 percent for two seconds
E – Crunch (Mega Form)
- Range: 600 to 675
E – Hop
- Attack speed duration: Four seconds to six seconds
Karma
E – Inspire
- Shield: 80/110/140/170/200 (+50 percent AP) to 80/120/160/200/240 (+50 percent AP)
Master Yi
Q – Alpha Strike
- Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds to 18/17.5/17/16.5/16 seconds
Pantheon
- Health regen: 10 to nine
W – Shield Vault
- Empowered AD scaling: 135 to 165 percent to 120 to 165 percent
Qiyana
- Health growth: 8.5 to nine
- Attack damage: 64 to 66
Ryze
Q – Overload
- Cost: 40 mana to 40/38/36/34/32 mana
Xayah
E – Bladecaller
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds
- Cost: 40 mana to 30 mana
Yasuo
- AD growth: 3.2 to 2.2
Passive – Way of the Wanderer
- Intent bonus crit strike chance: 100 percent to 150 percent
- Intent excess AD conversion: One percent crit strike converts to 0.5 AD to one percent crit strike converts to 0.4 AD
AD growth: Three to two
Passive – Way of the Hunter
- Intent bonus crit strike chance: 100 percent to 150 percent
- Intent excess AD conversion: One percent crit strike converts to 0.5 AD to one percent crit strike converts to 0.4 AD
Champion base stat cleanup
- Base AD, armor, MR, mana: Rounded to the nearest one
- Base health and mana regen: Rounded to the nearest 0.1 or 0.25
- AD/MR/armor growth: Rounded to the nearest 0.01. Except for Vel’Koz’s AD growth, which is 3.142
- Mana regen growth: Rounded to the nearest 0.1
#2. League of Legends Items
Archangel’s Staff
- Build path: Tear of the Goddess and Sapphire Crystal and Needlessly Large Rod and 1m000 gold to Tear of the Goddess and Amplifying Tome and Needlessly Large Rod and 915 gold
- Ability power: 60 to 65 (this applies to Seraph’s Embrace as well)
- AWE AP percentage from mana: Three percent to two percent
Ionian Boots of Lucidty
- Ability haste: 15 to 20
Manamune
- Total cost: 2,600 to 2,900
- Build path: Tear of the Goddess and Caulfield’s Warhammer and Sapphire Crystal to Tear of the Goddess and Caulfield’s Warhammer and Long Sword (stats unchanged)
- AWE AD percentage from mana: Two percent to 2.5 percent (continues to Muramana)
Muramana
- Shock AD percentage from mana: Four percent to 2.5 percent
- Shock is no longer limited to physical damage spells
Runaan’s Hurricane
- Attack damage: Removed
- Wind’s Fury bolt damage: 40 to 70 percent total AD (level 1 to 18) to 40 percent total AD
- Build path: Pickaxe and Zeal and Dagger and 1,025 gold to Dagger and Zeal and Dagger and 850 gold
- Total cost: 3,400 gold to 2,500 gold
Shurelya’s Battlesong
- Movement speed: 40 percent (decays over four seconds) to 60 percent (decays over four seconds)
Duskblade of Draktharr
- Nightstalker damage: 100 (+30 percent bonus AD) to 65 (+25 percent bonus AD)
- Attack damage: 55 to 60
- Draktharr’s Shadowcarver (OrnnuUpgrade) attack damage: 70 to 75
Prowler’s Claw
- Sandswipe damage: 100 (+30 percent bonus AD) to 65 (+25 percent bonus AD)
- Ability haste: 10 to 20
- Sandshrike’s Claw (Ornn upgrade) ability Haste: 15 to 25
- Sandshrike’s Claw (Ornn upgrade) attack Damage: 80 to 75 (this item incorrectly had five more AD than it should have, bringing it in line with other Ornn upgrades)
Hextech Rocketbelt
- Ability power: 80 to 90
- Health: 250 to 350
- Supersonic damage: 175 to 250 to 125
- Upgraded Aeropack (Ornn upgrade) ability Power: 110 to 120
- Upgraded Aeropack (Ornn upgrade) health: 350 to 450
Night Harvester
- Ability power: 80 to 90
- Health: 250 to 300
- Soulrend damage: 125 to 200 to 125
- Vespertide (Ornn upgrade) ability Power: 110 to 120
- Vespertide (Ornn upgrade) health: 350 to 400
Trinity Force
- Attack damage: 35 to 25
- Ability haste: 10 to 20
- Infinity Force (Ornn upgrade) attack damage: 45 to 35
- Infinity Force (Ornn upgrade) ability haste: 15 to 25
Goredrinker
- Thirsting slash damage: 110 percent AD to 100 percent AD
- Thirsting slash health: 20 percent AD (+12 percent missing health) to 25 percent AD (+12 percent missing health) (heal is now calculated sequentially for each champion hit, meaning there are diminishing returns on hitting multiple champions)
Stridebreaker
- Attack damage: 50 to 45
- Ability haste: 10 to 20
- Halting slash damage: 110 percent AD to 100 percent AD
- Dreamshatter (Ornn upgrade) attack damage: 60 to 55
- Dreamshatter (Ornn upgrade) ability haste: 15 to 25
Grievous Wounds
- Duration that all items apply grievous wounds: Two seconds to three seconds
Lifesteal clarification
- In the 10.23 patch notes, Riot incorrectly indicated that lifesteal now works on physical damage on-hit effects. To correct the record: When it comes to added damage on attacks, lifesteal applies to all effects labelled as on-hit (as denoted with a yellow sword). Currently, this type of effect is only found on items, not champions
#3. League of Legends In-game chat/shop updates
- Riot has improved and standardized text editing across the shop and chat so things like CTRL+A to select all, cut, copy, and paste work as expected
- Text editing works with mouse clicks for cursor positioning and drag selection
- Items displayed in the shop build tree are now vertically centered
- When selling a stacked item like a potion or ward, the stack will remain selected and only a single instance of the item will be sold
- Pressing O and P at the same time no longer places the shop into an OP state where the scoreboard and shop overlap each other
- Many bug fixes and performance improvements
#4. League of Legends Summoner’s Rift ranked season 2021 start
- OCE – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am AEDT
- JP – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00amJST
- KR – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am KST
- RU – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am MSK
- TR – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am GMT+3
- EUNE – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am CET
- EUW – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am GMT
- BR – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am GMT-3
- LAN – Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:00am CST
- LAS – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am GMT-3
- NA – Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:00am PST
- PH – Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:00am PST
- SG – Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:00am GMT+8
- TW – Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:00am GMT+8
- TH – Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:00am GMT+7
- VN – Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:00am GMT+7
- CN – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am GMT+8
#5. League of Legends Grandmaster and challenger unlocks
- To make the race to be the first Grandmaster or Challenger more exciting, Riot has changed the unlock process.
- Challenger and Grandmaster are still limited to the top couple hundred accounts on the server, but players must also have at least 200 LP in Master to reach Grandmaster, and at least 500 LP in Grandmaster to reach Challenger. Grandmaster and Challenger are no longer locked at the start of the season, so the race to be the first in your region starts on day one.
#6. League of Legends ARAM balance changes
11.1 buffs
- Amumu: -5 percent damage dealt to Normal
- Hecarim: -10 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Kayle: -5 percent damage dealt and +6 percent damage taken to -5 percent damage dealt and +3 percent damage taken
- Kha’Zix: +8 percent damage dealt and -8 percent damage taken to +8 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Kled: -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken
- Qiyana: +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken
- Rumble: Normal to -5 percent damage taken
- Ryze: +3 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken and +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Sejuani: -8 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -8 percentdamage taken
- Shaco: Normal to +5 percent damage dealt
- Sion: -8 percent damage dealt and +8 percent damage taken to -8 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Tahm Kench: -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken
- Teemo: -15 percent damage dealt and +10 percent damage taken to -10 percent damage dealt and +10 percent damage taken
- Veigar: -8 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken to -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Volibear: Normal to -5 percent damage taken
11.1 nerfs
- Anivia: -5 percent damage taken to Normal
- Ashe: -5 percent damage dealt to -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Ivern: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt
- Janna: +5 percent damage taken, -10 percent Healing, and -10 percent shielding to -5 percent damage dealt, +5 percent damage taken, -10 percent Healing, and -10 percent shielding
- Kindred: +10 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken
- Lucian: +5 percent damage dealt to +3 percent damage dealt
- Miss Fortune: -8 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken to -8 percent damage dealt and +8 percent damage taken
- Pantheon: +5 percent damage dealt to Normal
- Rek’Sai: +10 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -12 percent damage taken
- Rengar: +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -8 percent damage taken
- Shyvana: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to -5 percent damage taken
- Tristana: +5 percent damage dealt to Normal
- Warwick: +5 percent damage dealt and -8 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5percent damage taken
- Yone: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +3 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken
- Yuumi: +5 percent damage dealt to +3 percent damage dealt
#7. League of Legends Bug fixes and quality of life changes
- League client: Fixed ember timer leaks in Profiles and Login
- League client: Improved reliability in Champ Select, end game screen, Honor, and Friends list
- League client: Fixed emote panel memory leak
- League client: Fixed visual bug with chroma purchases in Champ Select
- League client: Fixed an issue that caused the rune page editor to lock up
- League client: Fixed a memory leak for mission celebrations
- Aphelios no longer gains bonus mana when he swaps his weapons
- Kayle’s W – Starfire Spellblade no longer triggers Mana Charge from Tear of the Goddess twice
- Passive cooldowns for Banshee’s Veil, Eclipse, Luden’s Tempest, and Edge of Night no longer ignore item haste granted from Ingenious Hunter
- Goredrinker’s and Stridebreaker’s passive’s cooldowns no longer ignore ability haste
- Gnar’s basic attacks properly apply W – Hyper stacks when his Rage bar is full
- Zoe’s E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble now properly activates Imperial Mandate’s Coordinated Fire
- Morgana’s W – Tormented Shadow now properly deals additional damage to small jungle monsters
- Talon’s Q – Noxian Diplomacy now properly grants a mana charge to Talon when he’s equipped with Tear of the Goddess
- Shock damage from Ezreal’s Muramana empowered Q – Mystic shot now properly only hits enemies once
- When Taric equips Moonstone Renewer, it now properly heals ally champions only once per attack or ability cast in combat
- Brand’s E – Conflagration now properly cancels when the enemies dies while Brand is casting the ability onto them
- Ornn’s R – Call of the Forge God no longer goes on full cooldown if Ornn dies before the elemental ram appears
#8. Upcoming League of Legends skins and chromas
Skins
- Marauder Kled
- Marauder Kalista
- Marauder Xin Zhao
- Warden Quinn
- Warden Gragas
Chromas
- Marauder Kled
- Marauder Kalista
- Marauder Xin Zhao
- Warden Quinn
- Warden Gragas