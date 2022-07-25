League of Legends Zaun Clash Tournament: Start time, end date, all rewards, and more

The League of Legends Season 12 Clash events are well on their way as players get to participate in monthly tournaments to win a chance to earn some exclusive rewards.

Over the course of the year, fans have been able to participate in a lot of Clash Tournaments with the most recent one being the Shadow Isles Cup.

There will be more tournaments as League of Legends slowly inches towards the 2022 Worlds Championship and the preseason. The Zaun Cup will be the next event that fans will be able to look forward to in the coming months.

The tournament will kick off with Match Building on August 1, 2022, for the first week of events, with the games taking place on August 3 and August 4. Week two’s Match Building will start on August 15, 2022, with games taking place on August 20 and August 21.

The games will take place on two separate weekends, and fans will be able to get their hands on some amazing rewards as they battle it out in the tournament.

League of Legends Zaun Clash rewards

For those unaware, Clash is a monthly tournament in League of Legends that is based around a particular theme, where players get to build teams of five. The team building starts on Monday, with the games taking place over the weekend.

In the upcoming Zaun Clash tournament, players will be able to get their hands on borders and trophies, as well as Capsules and Basic Ticket Orb rewards, which are specific to the theme of the event.

The more games they win, the better will be the rewards they get by the end of the event.

Basic Ticket Orb rewards:

8th Place - 3 Win XP Boost, 1 Logo

7th Place - Mystery Icon, 1 Logo

6th Place - Mystery Icon, 1 Logo

5th Place - 640 Ward Skin, Mystery Icon, 1 Logo

4th Place - 640 Ward Skin, Mystery Icon, Mystery Emote, 1 Logo

3rd Place - 640 Ward Skin, Mystery Icon, Mystery Emote,1 Basic Ticket, 1 Logo

2nd Place - 640 Ward Skin, Mystery Icon, Mystery Emote, 975 Skin Shard,1 Basic Ticket, 1 Logo

1st Place - 640 Ward Skin, Mystery Emote, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1 Chibi Icon, 1 Basic Ticket, 1 Logo

Premium Ticket Capsule rewards:

8th Place - 1 Basic Ticket, 500 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 1 Logo

7th Place - 1 Basic Ticket, 500 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 975 Skin Shard, 1 Logo

6th Place - 1 Basic Ticket, 500 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 975 Skin Shard, 1 Logo

5th Place - 1 Basic Ticket, 500 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1 Logo

4th Place - 1 Basic Ticket, 750 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1 Logo

3rd Place - 1 Basic Ticket, 750 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1820 Skin Shard, 1 Logo

2nd Place - 1 Basic Ticket, 750 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1820 Skin Shard, 1 Logo

1st Place - 1 Basic Ticket, 750 OE, 750 Skin Shard, 975 Skin Shard, 1350 Skin Shard, 1820 Skin Shard,1 Chibi Icon, 1 Gemstone, 1350 Skin, 1 Logo

All past and upcoming Clash tournaments in League of Legends Season 12

Here is the League of Legends Clash Tournament schedule revealed by Riot Games thus far for Season 12:

Ionia Cup - February 19, 20 and March 5, 6

Freljord Cup - March 19, 20 and April 2, 3

Piltover Cup - April 16, 17 and April 30, May 1

MSI Cup- May 14, 15 and May 21, 22

Demacia Cup - June 11, 12 and June 25, 26

Shadow Isles Cup - July 9, 10 and July 23, 24

Zaun Cup - August 3, 4 and August 20, 21

Noxus Cup - September 3, 4 and September 17, 18

TBA - October 1, 2 and October 15, 16

TBA - November 19, 20 and December 3, 4

How can players join Clash Tournaments in League of Legends Season 12

To be able to join the Clash Tournaments in League of Legends, players must first reach the minimum level requirement of 30. After this, they will need to participate in at least one ranked match on the Summoner’s Rift.

Players will then be required to verify their account via an SMS, and only after this will they be able to participate in the upcoming Zaun Clash Tournament.

