League of Legends developer drops hint on Udyr rework release date 

Udyr's rework in League of Legends is arguably one of the game's most highly anticipated champion changes. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Udyr's rework to be released since it was announced in a champion roadmap several days back.

Fans might not have to wait long as League of Legends developer Reav3 dropped a hint regarding the release date of Udyr's rework on Reddit a few days back. There seems to be a chance that the rework might be made available on League of Legends' PBE sometime early to mid-August.

The hint he provided was quite subtle, though fans quickly caught up to the same almost immediately. In any case, fans will have to hold their breath for only a few more days as the big reveal might come at any moment.

League of Legends' next champion roadmap will be available right after the release of Udyr's rework

Udyr's rework is one of the most ambitious projects by League of Legends in a very long time. He is a champion who has been out of the meta for quite a while because of an outdated kit and massive powercreep.

Udyr, in the current state, is almost unplayable, which is why almost no one picks him within the game in any given scenario. As such, this rework is expected to bring him back into the meta once more, thereby increasing his viability within the summoner's rift.

However, this rework of Udyr has been going on for quite a long time now, and players have been eagerly waiting for him ever since it was announced. The developers provided a sneak peek into what they have been working on in the previous roadmap.

The problem is that most of it was barebones, and the players wanted something concrete since a lot of time had already passed. Udyr mains will not have to wait any longer as the rework might be on its way very soon.

League of Legends developer Reav3 took to Reddit to provide a subtle hint regarding the release date of Udyr's rework. The answer came indirectly as fans asked him about the release date of the next champion roadmap.

Reav3 claimed that the aforementioned roadmap would come out in August, but it will only be after the Udyr rework. He also claimed that things always keep changing, but the chances are that it will be available very soon.

Based on Reav3 claims, fans deduced that Udyr's rework would be available on League of Legends' PBE sometime next week or mid-August. This means it should be out on PBE for patch cycle 12.15 or 12.16.

In any case, this will be welcome news for a lot of fans as several players love Udyr. Thus, once his rework hits and if he becomes relevant in the meta, it will make players extremely happy.

