When is League of Legends patch 12.14 dropping this week with Teemo buffs and second set of Star Guardian skins?

League of Legends patch 12.14 is going to be released on July 27, 2022. Amongst all the champions featured in the patch, Teemo is the one who will get the most number of buffs, as the developers want to propel him into the current meta of League of Legends.

Apart from that, this patch will also feature long awaited Gangplank (GP) adjustments that are aimed towards balancing him in both professional play as well as solo queue games. Alongside these, the patch will also feature the second set of Star Guardian skins that will include Akali, Taliyah, Quinn, and Rell.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Full patch preview.



We're going to be focusing on stability for the rest of the season (barring some crisis) to allow for players focusing on their ranked climbs and heading into Playoffs.



In any case, League of Legends fans are not very happy with patch 12.14, as many believe that Riot Games is making too many changes to the game over and over again. So many alterations in such a short duration affect the experience quite a lot and players want the developers to hold on to changes for the time being.

Details regarding GP changes and more in League of Legends patch 12.14

As mentioned previously, League of Legends patch 12.14 is set for release on July 27, 2022. Along with the patch, several champions are getting major adjustments, with Teemo and Gangplank being the ones who are getting the most affected in terms of overall changes.

Therefore, the next section provides a list of all the buffs and changes that both Teemo and Gangplank are going to get with patch 12.14.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon As a fun exercise, perhaps the community can attempt to estimate the impact of this changelist on GP's winrate in Plat+ play (only choosing this, because it's the default on external sites)



Teemo buffs and Gangplank changes

Teemo

Mana regen per level: 20>>>25

R range: 400/650/900 > 600/750/900

R AP Ratio: 50% >>> 55%

R Mana Cost: 75 >>> 75/55/35

Gangplank changes

Base Stats

Base Health: 640 >>> 600

Health Per Level: 104 >>> 114

Base Armor: 35 >>> 31

Passive

Damage: 55-310 (+100% Bonus AD) > 55-310 (+100% Bonus AD) (+250% Critical Chance)

Q

Base Damag: 20/45/70/95/120 >>> 10/40/70/100/130

E

Slow Amount: 40-80% >>> 30-60% (+.25% per 1% Critical chance) at all ranks

Bonus Physical Damage: 80/105/130/155/180 >>> 75/105/135/165/195

E bonus damage on crit: 25% >>> 10%

Thus, in the case of Teemo, the changes seem to be directed towards making his late-game scaling a bit better. Apart from that, enhancing his R's range in League of Legends seems to be directing him towards better trades in sustained teamfights.

In the case of Gangplank, however, it is a combination of both nerfs and buffs. Firstly, his early game is getting completely nerfed as the developers are making him weaker in the lane, while also reducing his wave clearing prowess.

This way, he will be weaker than a lot of champions whom Gangplank used to dominate previously. However, as he levels up (somewhere beyond level 6 or 7), he will get tankier and will also be able to trade hits a lot better.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon GP for 12.14. Intent is to weaken his lane power early, move some of his crit incentives out of barrels and into more committal dmg, but still bias him towards crit. We experimented with several adventurous crit incentives, but ultimately decided he didn't need it and went simple GP for 12.14. Intent is to weaken his lane power early, move some of his crit incentives out of barrels and into more committal dmg, but still bias him towards crit. We experimented with several adventurous crit incentives, but ultimately decided he didn't need it and went simple https://t.co/TklKTvcwwT

The idea here seems to be directed towards enhancing the skill level of playing Gangplank. In the current state, it is very easy to dominate with him as his early game prowess allows him to snowball very easily.

However, by nerfing his early game, developers want League of Legends players to become smart instead of simply bulldozing their opponents by exploiting an overtuned champion kit.

Lastly, players will get access to the second set of Star Guardian skins, which is a continuation of the event that is going on right now.

Amongst these, Akali will be getting a Legendary skin, while Taliyah, Rell, Morgana, and Quinn will be getting Epic skins. Syndra is also supposed to get a prestige version for her Star Guardian skin.

