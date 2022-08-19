League of Legends Star Guardian 2022: All compensatory missions and rewards post event extension

The League of Legends 2022 Star Guardian event did not go as well as Riot Games or the community had hoped for it.

The celebration was marred by bugs, which ultimately forced the developers to extend the end date by a couple of weeks, as players were not being able to redeem the rewards that they unlocked by completing missions.

Players across all the regions were facing severe issues with bugs, which is why not only did the developers extend the event, but even introduced additional missions as compensation.

Seven new missions have made their way to the event and over the next week, players will get a chance to get their hands on the new rewards that Riot Games are offering.

The Star Guardian 2022 event will now officially come to an end on August 24, 2022. The missions will be taken offline with League of Legends patch 12.16, which is set to drop with pro-play-focused balance updates and the highly-anticipated Udyr rework.

All compensatory missions and rewards in League of Legends Star Guardians 2022

As mentioned, there will be seven compensatory missions starting from August 17, 2022, with each day bringing in a new objective and set of rewards.

Mission 1

Time: Wednesday, Aug. 17 (3:00 pm CT)

Rewards:

300 Tokens

Star Guardian 2022 Orb

800 Blue Essence

1 Eternals Capsule

Star Guardian Event Icon

Mission 2

Time: Thursday, Aug. 18

Rewards:

Fiddlesticks Eternals

Come Closer (SN Fiddlesticks Emote)

Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks Icon,

Morgana Eternals

You’re Mine (SN Morgana Emote)

Mission 3

Time: Friday, Aug. 19

Rewards:

Kai’Sa Eternals

Akali Eternals

Aww How Cute! (SG Kai’Sa Emote)

Who’s Next? (SG Akali Emote)

Star Nemesis Morgana Icon

Mission 4

Time: Saturday, Aug. 20

Rewards:

Star Guardian Kai’Sa Icon

Star Guardian Akali Icon

Ekko Eternals

Gotcha! (SG Ekko Emote)

Rock On! (SG Taliyah Emote)

Mission 5

Time: Sunday, Aug. 21

Rewards:

Taliyah Eternals

Star Guardian Taliyah Icon

Star Guardian Ekko Icon

Sona Eternals

So Sweet! (SG Sona Emote)

Mission 6

Time: Monday, Aug. 22

Rewards:

Rell Eternals

One more thing… (SG Rell Emote)

Star Guardian Rell Icon

Quinn Eternals

Star Guardian Sona Icon

Mission 7

Time: Tuesday, Aug. 23

Rewards:

Nilah Eternals

What Joy! (SG Nilah Emote)

Perfection (SG Quinn Emote)

Star Guardian Quinn Icon

Star Guardian Nilah Icon

What to expect from League of Legends patch 12.16

The upcoming update will introduce changes that will primarily focus on competitive play and bring tweaks to some of the outliers to make the 2022 Worlds Championship meta more balanced.

Champions like Caitlyn, Irelia, and Tristana will be hit with buffs, while Zeri, Yuumi and Draven will be toned down significantly.

The highly-anticipated Udyr rework will also drop next week. It is one of the biggest updates that fans have been waiting for quite some time now.

