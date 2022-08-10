League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 event extended after backlash: What’s the new end date?

The League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 event has been officially extended by Riot Games after the severe backlash that it faced from the community due to major bugs.

Players have had a fair number of issues with the Star Guardian event ever since it went live with patch 12.13. The event prevented Summoners from seeing and claiming some of the rewards from missions, which led to a fair bit of backlash from the community.

The 2022 Star Guardian event was something that fans were anticipating for the entire season, and receiving it in a broken state was not appreciated. Hence, the developers have listened and extended the event.

Mikouz @RiotMikouz Regarding the Star Guardian: Another Sky rewards: You may have noticed that your rewards aren't being granted as immediately as you expected. The number of rewards distributed is way higher than we expected (we gave out more rewards than usual) (1/4) 🧵 Regarding the Star Guardian: Another Sky rewards: You may have noticed that your rewards aren't being granted as immediately as you expected. The number of rewards distributed is way higher than we expected (we gave out more rewards than usual) (1/4) 🧵

League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 event extended till August 24

The event will be extended until August 24, 2022. In a recent tweet, League of Legends developer Riot Mikouz opened up about some of the issues the team has been facing with the event.

The developer states:

“Regarding the Star Guardian: Another Sky rewards: You may have noticed that your rewards aren't being granted as immediately as you expected. The number of rewards distributed is way higher than we expected (we gave out more rewards than usual).

He continued:

“This has caused rewards to be "queued" (traffic jam). Our servers are processing them as fast as possible, but in some regions (BR, KR, EU) it may take some time to process. We're sorry about this. Your rewards will get to you though, it may just take a couple of days. If not, feel free to send a PS ticket.”

League of Legends fans were quite unhappy with how the developers have been dealing with the bugs and the issues with the rewards that have been consistent all throughout the event.

In light of the backlash, Riot Games will not just be extending the event till August 24, but players will also be granted various additional rewards for the inconvenience.

Summoners will now be able to earn tokens through loot and missions, which will be activated on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, and will run until the event comes to an end a week later. A compensation mission will also be active during this time and will provide additional rewards as well.

Mikouz @RiotMikouz (4/4) In the meantime, we've been increasing our processing capabilities to help clear the queue. Our learning is obviously not to reduce the number of rewards we give in the future, but to increase server capacity and do heavier load tests. Sorry again, thanks for playing!(4/4) In the meantime, we've been increasing our processing capabilities to help clear the queue. Our learning is obviously not to reduce the number of rewards we give in the future, but to increase server capacity and do heavier load tests. Sorry again, thanks for playing! 💖 (4/4)

Mikouz further stated that,

“In the meantime, we've been increasing our processing capabilities to help clear the queue. Our learning is obviously not to reduce the number of rewards we give in the future, but to increase server capacity and do heavier load tests.”

Players will have to be patient for now as Riot support is still looking to fix some of the issues the event has been facing. Since there is still no estimated timeline on when it will be fixed, players will just have to wait it out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi