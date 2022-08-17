Create

League of Legends patch 12.16 complete pre-notes: All expected changes, release date, and more

League of Legends patch 12.16 will introduce changes with the professional scene in mind (Images via Riot Games)
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified Aug 17, 2022 10:57 AM IST

League of Legends patch 12.16 will be one of the first sets of updates focusing on the 2022 Worlds Championship and introducing changes with the professional scene in mind.

There will be a fair bit of buffs and nerfs this time, with the developers targeting some outliers and ironing out some rough edges.

12.16! We're cutting Vlad and still making some adjustments before locking the patch, but to give an early preview! Thanks to the designers for helping fill out the sheet while I'm in perma meetings!🙃 https://t.co/6vewwiiXPH

While the Udyr rework might be one of the biggest highlights of the update, Riot Games wants to bring some focus to some changes making their way to the title.

One of the bigger ones will be the adjustments to Diana, the Caitlyn and Kai’Sa buffs, and the nerfs to Yuumi and Zeri.

League of Legends patch 12.16 pre-notes

@RiotPhroxzon Oh Irelia is only getting stat buffs?, eitherway she's perma'dDamn Zeri really is a balanced nightmare huh..I even imagined her before she was released but..Somethings just take a while to get right, Gl Riot.🙏Anyway here's some memes, Patch looks fine 👍Also #BugfixYorick https://t.co/BnCEVOmD3G

Before moving onto the list of changes, it’s important to note here that the updates mentioned by Riot below are tentative, and the developers will first try them out in the League of Legends PBE.

Hence, players might see further updates to the provided list of changes before it finally goes live with the official patch next week.

1) Champion buffs

Tristana

  • QAS: 50-110% >>> 65-125%

Zoe

  • W Minion Drop Rate: 1/12 >>> 1/10 — E Damage: 60-220 (+40%) >>> 70-230 (+45%)

Irelia

  • AR Per Level: 4.2 >>> 4.7 - Base MR: 28 >>> 30

Caitlyn

  • PAD Ratio: 60-110% >>> 60-120% – R Damage deals up 25% bonus damage based on Crit Chance

Kai’sa

  • P On-Hit Damage: 4-16 >>>5-23 - P Additional Damage Per Stack: 1-8 >>>1-12 — Q AP Ratio: 25% >>> 30% — RAP Ratio: 90% >>>120%

Jayce

  • Base Armor: 22 >>> 24 - Melee Q bonus AD Ratio: 120% >>> 130% - R Damage Bonus AD Ratio: 25% >>> 30%

Malphite

  • P CD: 10-6 >>> 8-6 - W CD: 12 >>>12-10

Zyra

  • E Postcast Lockout: 15-0.45 >>> 0.158
youtube-cover

2) Champion nerfs

Zeri

  • WAP Ratio: 60% >>> 40% - QAD Ratio: 105-125% >>> 100-120%

Yuumi

  • EMS: 20% (+6% per 100AP) >>> 20% (+2% per 100AP) – ECD: 12-8 >>> 12-10

Draven

  • Q Base Damage: 45-65 >>> 40-60

Poppy

  • Q Monster Cap: 50-170 >>> 30-150

3) Champion adjustments

Diana

  • P damage: 20-250 (+50%) >>> 20-220 (+55%), larger differences levels 11-16 - E AP Ratio: 45% >>> 50%

4) System buffs

Evenshroud

  • Damage Amp: 9% >>> 10% — Damage Amp Duration: 4s >>> 5s

League of Legends patch 12.16 is set to officially drop on August 24, 2022.

