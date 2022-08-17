League of Legends patch 12.16 complete pre-notes: All expected changes, release date, and more

League of Legends patch 12.16 will be one of the first sets of updates focusing on the 2022 Worlds Championship and introducing changes with the professional scene in mind.

There will be a fair bit of buffs and nerfs this time, with the developers targeting some outliers and ironing out some rough edges.

While the Udyr rework might be one of the biggest highlights of the update, Riot Games wants to bring some focus to some changes making their way to the title.

One of the bigger ones will be the adjustments to Diana, the Caitlyn and Kai’Sa buffs, and the nerfs to Yuumi and Zeri.

League of Legends patch 12.16 pre-notes

Before moving onto the list of changes, it’s important to note here that the updates mentioned by Riot below are tentative, and the developers will first try them out in the League of Legends PBE.

Hence, players might see further updates to the provided list of changes before it finally goes live with the official patch next week.

1) Champion buffs

Tristana

QAS: 50-110% >>> 65-125%

Zoe

W Minion Drop Rate: 1/12 >>> 1/10 — E Damage: 60-220 (+40%) >>> 70-230 (+45%)

Irelia

AR Per Level: 4.2 >>> 4.7 - Base MR: 28 >>> 30

Caitlyn

PAD Ratio: 60-110% >>> 60-120% – R Damage deals up 25% bonus damage based on Crit Chance

Kai’sa

P On-Hit Damage: 4-16 >>>5-23 - P Additional Damage Per Stack: 1-8 >>>1-12 — Q AP Ratio: 25% >>> 30% — RAP Ratio: 90% >>>120%

Jayce

Base Armor: 22 >>> 24 - Melee Q bonus AD Ratio: 120% >>> 130% - R Damage Bonus AD Ratio: 25% >>> 30%

Malphite

P CD: 10-6 >>> 8-6 - W CD: 12 >>>12-10

Zyra

E Postcast Lockout: 15-0.45 >>> 0.158

2) Champion nerfs

Zeri

WAP Ratio: 60% >>> 40% - QAD Ratio: 105-125% >>> 100-120%

Yuumi

EMS: 20% (+6% per 100AP) >>> 20% (+2% per 100AP) – ECD: 12-8 >>> 12-10

Draven

Q Base Damage: 45-65 >>> 40-60

Poppy

Q Monster Cap: 50-170 >>> 30-150

3) Champion adjustments

Diana

P damage: 20-250 (+50%) >>> 20-220 (+55%), larger differences levels 11-16 - E AP Ratio: 45% >>> 50%

4) System buffs

Evenshroud

Damage Amp: 9% >>> 10% — Damage Amp Duration: 4s >>> 5s

League of Legends patch 12.16 is set to officially drop on August 24, 2022.

