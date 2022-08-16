League of Legends patch 12.16 Diana adjustments will bring “nerfs to tank and buffs to AP builds”

Diana is set to receive a massive number of updates to her kit in League of Legends patch 12.16. These changes will aim to take away much of her tankiness, putting more emphasis on the damage that she can bring to a fight.

Earlier today, Riot developer Matt Leung-Harrison tweeted the preview for the upcoming update and listed the names of some of the champions that will receive tweaks next week.

Diana set to receive massive adjustments in League of Legends patch 12.16

While there are a fair number of names on the preview list this time around, the developer highlighted the adjustments that Diana is set to receive in the current PBE cycle and, subsequently, on the official patch.

According to the developer, 12.16 is going to be,

“The first of our World's focused patches. Since some Leagues are still qualifying for Worlds on this patch, we're holding the more speculative changes for 12.17. Looking to tap down a few outliers and bump up others, with Diana nerfs to tank and buffs to AP builds.”

League of Legends patch 12.16 will be the first set of gameplay updates that will be introduced with the 2022 Worlds Championship in focus. Riot is yet to officially state which patch the international event will be played on. However, fans can expect quite a bit of balance updates from the developers before the competition goes live.

Diana will be the only champion on the 12.16 update list who will be receiving adjustments, while the other champions will either be up for a nerf or a buff.

The Diana adjustments come in light of the massive buff that her kit received prior to the Mid-Season Invitational. This improved her jungle pathing and the impact she can have on the lanes.

While she wasn’t exactly an effective pick during the MSI, she is still a very popular champion in both proffesional play and standard matchmaking because of her innate sustain and the burst damage that she comes with.

With the upcoming adjustments, Riot Games will be looking to tone down her tankiness, making her significantly easier to deal with. However, they will be buffing her damage in return so that players build her like an AP assassin and not a beefy bruiser.

League of Legends patch 12.16 is expected to drop next week on August 24, 2022, bringing with it the Udyr rework changes as well.

Edited by Danyal Arabi