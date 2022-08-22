League of Legends Worlds 2022: All qualified  teams so far

Qualification for League of Legends Worlds 2022 has already begun across the world. The regional tournaments are slowly coming to a close, with some on the cusp of crowning their respective Summer Split champions in a few days time.

With that being said, the article will mention each qualified side looking to make an impact at League of Legends Worlds 2022. However, despite their qualification, these teams are yet to be seeded.

The process bears immense importance, as it will determine each side's subsequent positions and matchups during Worlds 2022.

Insight into qualified teams at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Before moving any further, it is vital to mention the teams that have qualified for League of Legends Worlds 2022 as of now:

Gen.G (LCK, South Korea) T1 (LCK, South Korea) G2 Esports (LEC, Europe) Top Esports (LPL, China)

Amongst these four teams, both Gen.G and T1 have reached the finals of League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split. Therefore, these two sides will either get the first or second seed from South Korea, depending on whoever wins the finals.

In other words, both Gen.G and T1 are guaranteed to qualify directly for the main event of Worlds 2022. This definitely comes as a relief, providing each team with time to prepare and replenish before the tournament kicks off.

G2 Esports, however, find themselves in a unique position. In the LEC, the playoff seeding is done based on championship points. In other words, whoever wins the Spring Split will get a total of 90 points, which will be added to the total tally obtained from the regular season of Summer Split.

In the case of G2 Esports, the total points gathered by the team is 210 on account of finishing first in the Summer Split regular season and winning the Spring Split. Thus, the worst position that this team can obtain after the playoffs is fourth.

As it happens, Europe is getting a total of four seeds this year, as one of the regions has been ruled out of Worlds 2022. Owing to these circumstances, G2 Esports will enjoy a direct qualification. Hence, even if the team fails to win a single playoff game, their progression to Worlds is indisputable.

However, that won't be optimal as qualifying for Worlds 2022 as the third or fourth seed from Europe will condemn G2 Esports to the play-in stage. Not qualifying for the main stage will place immense pressure on the team.

Hence, securing a second seed is vital in avoiding unnecessary hurdles. In that regard, reaching the finals of the LEC will be of tremendous help. The LEC playoffs have not taken place yet and will start on August 26, 2022.

Aside from that, Top Esports also qualified for Worlds 2022 after defeating EDG in the semi-finals of the LPL Summer Split playoffs. Although the team has never reached the Grand Finals, Jackylove and co. will definitely appreciate their current position.

