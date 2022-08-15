League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

The final week of the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split regular season has officially come to an end. There were a total of five teams awaiting spots in the Playoffs, with only the MAD Lions being locked in.

However, after a multitude of matches and two tie-breaker games, the final list of teams has been decided for the Playoffs at the LEC. This article will list the teams who qualified for the Playoffs and the dates for the matches.

The lower bracket finals and the finals are set to be held in Malmo this year in front of a massive crowd, after almost two years of waiting. Therefore, the excitement surrounding the Playoffs this year is much higher than that of the past two years.

Final Playoffs standings, schedule, and other details in League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

The final list of teams who have officially qualified for the Playoffs at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split is provided below. The teams have been mentioned in the order of their final standings after the regular season.

The top four teams will play in the upper bracket, while the bottom two will play in the lower bracket.

G2 Esports MAD Lions Rogue Misfits Gaming Fnatic EXCEL

The schedule for the Playoffs for LEC 2022 Summer Split is provided below:

Match Date Rogue vs MAD Lions August 26 G2 Esports vs Misfits Gaming August 27 Fnatic vs EXCEL August 28

These are three initial matches in the Playoffs that will determine the course of later games. Unfortunately, the dates for those games have not been provided yet.

However, it is known that the finals will be held on September 11, 2022, which means that the rest of the games will be conducted before the aforementioned date.

As it stands, G2 Esports has already qualified for League of Legends Worlds 2022. This is because the final seeding for the Playoffs in the LEC is done based on the championship points scored in the Summer Split and Spring Split.

G2 Esports won the Spring Split with a total of 90 points, and the team scored 120 points during the Summer Split. Hence, the team currently sits at 210 points, which is miles above MAD Lions. As a result, the worst position that G2 Esports can get after the Playoffs is the fourth seed.

Considering the fact that Europe is going to have four teams at Worlds 2022, G2 Esports gets an automatic qualification this year. In other words, the team will go to the World Championships even if they lose all their games in the Playoffs.

Worlds 2022 seeding will be based on the results of the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split, with every team attempting to get to the top two to directly qualify for the main event. Otherwise, teams will be forced to participate in the Play-In stages, which is always a risk.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish