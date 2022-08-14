How to check summoner name availability in League of Legends?

League of Legends is a game that has been around for around 12 years. This means that the game has witnessed millions of players during its lifetime. As a result, when new players come in, one of the issues they often face is selecting their favorite summoner name.

Unfortunately, the League of Legends client does not provide much information apart from simply accepting or rejecting a summoner's name. Therefore, in this article, a short guide has been provided on how to check whether a particular name is available or not and other related details.

Kyle Gaddo @kylegaddo i changed my summoner name for the first time since i started playing league and i cannot believe this was available i changed my summoner name for the first time since i started playing league and i cannot believe this was available https://t.co/ulQ21QN2oF

This is a very simple process, though newer players might not be aware of it. Apart from that, older players might also find it useful in case they are willing to change their names in the future.

Guide to check the availability of summoner names in League of Legends

Selecting a summoner name in League of Legends is extremely problematic in the current day. This is because the game is so old that players will often find their favorite names being used by one person or another.

The game client does not make it any easier as it will simply say that a name is not available. However, the client does not specify how long it will be unavailable or what might be an alternative for players.

The good news is that there are currently two websites that can help players get this done. The websites and the ways in which they help check summoner names have been provided below.

Websites through which League of Legends players can check the availability of summoner names

1) Lols.gg

This website allows players to check whether a summoner name is available irrespective of the region. Players can type in the summoner name and it will show various details, including the last time a user was active, the time it will take until the name is available, and the account level.

Apart from that, players can also use the generator to create summoner names of their liking. If the name is unique, the website will simply mention that it is available to take.

2) LoL Names

This is an alternative website that players can use, but the task it performs is exactly similar to the previous one. All details will be provided as soon as users type in the summoner name, including their previous login and time of availability.

The website also has an option that showcases all the upcoming summoner names within any server, which can be beneficial if a user is struggling to come up with one.

Thus, the two methods mentioned above are the only means through which the availability of summoner names can be checked within the game. It is important to remember that older players cannot change their in-game names for free.

Changing the summoner name costs around 1300 Riot Points (equivalent to the price of one Epic skin) or 13900 Blue Essence. This is something players who have already made new accounts will never fancy, as Blue Essence is better spent on unlocking champions.

