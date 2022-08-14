League of Legends expected to receive Fright Night skinline for 2023 Halloween Event

League of Legends will update its repertoire of Gothic skinlines to make the cosmetics for champions considerably more frightful than what it is right now.

During its recent developer blog, Riot Games went over some of the MOBA’s roadmap and what the team has planned for players in the coming weeks and months.

Apart from the revelations about the preseason changes that will look to bring back the Chemtech Drake as well as introduce a significant amount of changes to the jungle, the developers also talked about some upcoming champion releases and the skinline.

One of the upcoming skinlines that is an update of the Gothic set known as Fright Night will look to update and introduce cosmetics for the following champions:

Annie

Draven

Renata Glasc

Trundle

Urgot.

The League of Legends community had voted for this skinline during the start of Season 12 to be the one that would require a makeover. Fortunately, the developers will make a considerable number of changes to it, as the skinline looks to get an overhaul during the 2023 Halloween Event.

League of Legends’ Gothic skinline to get makeover next season

The one gloomy Gothic skinline will have a new appearance under the Fright Night banner, as the developers will not only provide them with new color tones but also change how the particles work.

Based on the League of Legends community poll, the Gothic line had received twice as many votes as the Infernal and the Arclight skinlines. Hence, when the polls were made public, Riot announced it was already looking into avenues towards which it could push the skin.

The developer stated there are multiple hues of black that they will be able to try on for the skin revamp, “from charming and frightening to serious and dark.”

While Riot considering the cosmetic make-up for the line is good news for fans who love the Gothic skins, the League of Legends community did not fail to notice the exclusion of certain champions from the list who previously had a Halloween-themed cosmetic to their name.

Champions like Orianna and Amumu are absent from the list, making many in the community wonder why the developers chose to leave them out. Hopefully, these champions will get their names on the list once the 2023 Haloween Event comes knocking.

