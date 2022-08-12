League of Legends is set to release new Darkin assassin and Ixtal-based male enchanter in 2023

League of Legends, during the August 12 roadmap showcase, announced a brand new champion and a rework set to arrive in 2022. But that's not all since the developers also provided insight into two brand new champions that will be released in 2023.

The first one is a brand new assassin champion that will be an addition to the Darkin class, and the second one is a male enchanter from a highly sought-after region in Runeterra called Ixtal.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 A new Darkin assassin, trapped within a dagger A new Darkin assassin, trapped within a dagger https://t.co/ggxjha5jah

Both of these champions will be a breath of fresh air for the game, as their classes are still lacking in depth. Unfortunately, the information regarding both are limited right now, considering the champions are still quite some time away from release.

Darkin Assassin

Darkin champions in League of Legends are extremely rare. As of now, the only ones to fall under this category are Aatrox, Rhaast (Red form of Kayne), and Varus.

As it happens, all Darkins are basically called God-warriors. These Darkins were traumatized after witnessing the void war and the usage of blood magic. Thus, all the Darkin are imprisoned within weapons that prevent them from achieving their original Ascendent form.

Darkin assassin teaser (Image via Riot Games)

This imprisonment is extremely vital to consider, as weapons are the most crucial aspect of Darkins. For instance, Aatrox's sword or Kayne's Scythe is a unique weapon into which Darkins can be imprisoned.

As it happens, this brand new Darkin assassin is set to have a dagger as his primary weapon. The developers provided a glimpse of the weapon, though the champion figure was not shown during the August 12 roadmap presentation for League of Legends.

This new Darkin champion will definitely make several fans happy. This is because the last time a similar character was released was back in 2019, which was Aatrox. It has been three years since that class saw the light of day. Fortunately, 2023 will be the year when the Darkins get to see one more unit added to their list.

Male enchanter

The developers have announced that a brand-new male enchanter will be released next year. Enchanters are definitely quite common, but male ones are rare in League of Legends.

Ixtal-based male enchanter teaser (Image via Riot Games)

The developers also mentioned that fans have been extremely vocal about a character from Ixtal. This is why they decided that the new male enchanter would be from Ixtal itself.

