League of Legends' developers provide update on the new Shurima-based tank champion

On August 12, 2022, League of Legends released a brand new champion roadmap that provided information on many new units that will be arriving in the game. Amongst them, the biggest was the information about the upcoming Shurima-based tank champion.

The champion was initially revealed during the game's previous roadmap, which was released in April. This time, however, the developers provided some more information, which has been discussed in this article.

Unfortunately, no information was provided about the abilities or kit of the champion. Hopefully, once the release date draws closer, even more information will be made available. This is especially important because leakers previously suggested that this new tank champion would be mechanically complicated.

League of Legends' brand new Shurima-based tank champion hails from a place called Nazumah

The brand new tank champion from Shurima apparently hails from a territory that has not been discovered as of yet. This region is known as Nazumah and it is a place where the citizens do not follow Azir, the emperor of Shurima.

It is well known that Azir's command is practically unmatched in Shurima. However, the fact that these people do not bow to Azir definitely places Nazumah in a very special place amidst the lore fanatics of the League of Legends universe.

However, the story does not end here. The developers claimed that Nazumah is situated in a very rough location within Shurima. The water source in Nazumah is quite far away, but it is also the only one in the area.

Nazumah's people would have to fight against giant monsters in order to keep themselves hydrated. Apart from that, Nazumah also had very limited natural resources, putting this new location in a very tough spot.

The fight between the monsters and the people of Nazumah continued for a long time. However, after years of struggle, its people have finally claimed the water source as their own.

A total of 500 years have passed since those events and the upcoming tank champion being discussed helps the people of Nazumah to fight and hunt those monsters. The people of Nazumah use the resources they gain from these monsters to build their infrastructure and weapons.

In general, it seems like the story of this new tank champion in League of Legends is quite well developed. However, fans will definitely be hungry for much more. Fortunately, the developers have mentioned that this champion will be arriving later this year.

