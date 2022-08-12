League of Legends hotfix to finally address the tower damage and Hexflash bugs, but for pro-play only

Both League of Legends pro-play, as well as standard matchmaking, have been facing a strange bug for the past two weeks, which severely impacted both Hexflash and how the Turrets were dealing damage in the game.

As was previously reported by YouTuber Vandiril, the popular MOBA was facing a turret bug that was not allowing their Ohmwrecker passive to stack up damage when attacking champions.

Vandiril @Vandiril ALL TURRETS have been BUGGED for at least 8+ days.

On Patch 12.14 the Turret shots damage increase happens only once (40%) instead of 3 times (up to 120%). This is absolutely MASSIVE and it already impacted competitive play too. ALL TURRETS have been BUGGED for at least 8+ days. On Patch 12.14 the Turret shots damage increase happens only once (40%) instead of 3 times (up to 120%). This is absolutely MASSIVE and it already impacted competitive play too. https://t.co/0Ne9kME6vf

Vandiril stated that the bug had been active for over a week and instead of the usual 120% damage increase in four consecutive shots, it only happened once for 40%, making it quite a significant issue.

Additionally, there was also a bug with the Hexflash rune that was first encountered earlier this season in a game between DWG KIA and Nongshim RedForce, which eventually led to the LCK disabling the rune temporarily.

Vandiril @Vandiril TheShy turret damage increased only once, those screenshots are from his POV of WBG vs FPX game. TheShy turret damage increased only once, those screenshots are from his POV of WBG vs FPX game. https://t.co/QopgI6nzxq

The same bug occurred again on August 5, 2022, during a DRX vs. Nongshim RedForce game, which made officials disable the rune once again in pro-play. Fortunately, Riot Games have now released a hotfix to deal with the problem. However, these changes will only be implemented for the competitive scene.

League of Legends pro-play receives a hotfix that deals with the Tower and Hexflash bug

Medic @MedicCasts There is a micropatch for 12.14 tournament realm that should fix the turret issues. LEC will play on that patch this week with hexflash also enabled. There is a micropatch for 12.14 tournament realm that should fix the turret issues. LEC will play on that patch this week with hexflash also enabled.

League of Legends officials have confirmed that the professional scene has received the hotfix and they will now be able to play normally with the Hexflash Rune enabled.

The issue with turrets not stacking damage also seems to have been fixed, and the competitive scene is unlikely to face this issue again.

The entire League of Legends community was anxious about the steps the LEC would be taking in light of the performance issues. Thankfully, developers have fixed the issues, with the remaining games set to start later today.

With the playoffs on the horizon for all major regions and their leagues, it was definitely problematic that two core features of competitive play were facing bugs.

The Turret Ohmwrecker passive was introduced by the developers to make tower diving in the early phases of the game significantly more difficult. Often, tower diving is a key strategy that many professional teams invest in to gain an advantage for a particular lane in terms of CS and gold gain.

The lack of a stacking damage feature means that players do not have to juggle aggro all that often, making the process significantly easier. Thankfully, Riot Games have addressed this issue and implemented a fix.

