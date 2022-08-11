League of Legends turrets are still bugged in patch 12.15, affecting both pro-play and standard matchmaking

The League of Legends turrets seem to be bugged when it comes to their damage output. Unfortunately, this has been the case for what looks like over a week now.

The issue was first reported by the Youtuber Vandril, who stated that the towers in the game are not activating the Ohmwrecker passive properly and are only offering one stack of damage buff on champions.

On Patch 12.14 the Turret shots damage increase happens only once (40%) instead of 3 times (up to 120%). This is absolutely MASSIVE and it already impacted competitive play too. ALL TURRETS have been BUGGED for at least 8+ days. On Patch 12.14 the Turret shots damage increase happens only once (40%) instead of 3 times (up to 120%). This is absolutely MASSIVE and it already impacted competitive play too. https://t.co/0Ne9kME6vf

Vandril pointed out that:

For those unaware, towers in League of Legends stack items like champions the longer the game goes on. One such item is called the Ohmwrecker, which helps the turret stack damage buffs on every hit when attacking a champion.

The buff is set to start at 40%, and reach a maximum of 120% after the fourth consecutive hit. This mechanic was implemented in an earlier season to make tower dives in the earlier level trickier.

However, Vandril showed that the mechanic is currently bugged in League of Legends as the multiplier is not activating. According to him, it has been affecting pro-play as well. Unfortunately, Riot Games did not address the issue in patch 12.15 which went live yesterday.

League of Legends' tower bug is affecting the professional scene

It’s not surprising that League of Legends is currently facing a bug issue. The MOBA has had performance problems over the years; however, rarely did a glitch affect pro-play as significantly as what the turret bug is doing right now.

Vandrill showcased in a follow-up tweet how the turret damage increased just one time against TheShy during the LPL match-up between WBG and FPX. This has, to an extent, compromised the competitive integrity of professional play, as the tower was supposed to stack damage to 120% so as to act as a counterplay to turret dives.

That explains why Thresh's guardian proc managed to save me here lmfao, thought it seemed odd

Turret dives are a core strategy that professional players use to get early advantages in the game and help one of the lanes get ahead in both CS and gold score. Ohmwrecker was implemented as a way to make turret dives harder in League of Legends, and force the aggressor to constantly juggle tower aggressiveness between champions to get a successful dive.

With the bug not allowing Ohmwrecker to perform as intended, it has been making turret dives significantly easier in the game, which is not supposed to be the case.

Unfortunately, Riot Games has not addressed the issue yet in the latest update. Hopefully, a hotfix will be on the cards in a few days.

