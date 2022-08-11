League of Legends Udyr rework: Every skin splash art and more

The highly anticipated Udyr rework is finally available for players to try out in the PBE version of League of Legends. The rework brought forth a complete overhaul for Udyr, including changes to his model, animation, as well as his skills.

However, along with those, the developers also brought major alterations to Udyr's skins as well. Every cosmetic item for the champion has received a rework, along with updated splash art. Thus, in this article, all of those skins and the updates they have received have been provided for players to check out.

It is important to clarify that, right now, it is unclear whether the price of the skins will be altered based on the changes. However, it is very likely that it will remain the same, as a new price would create a conflict between those who already own the items and those who are looking to buy them in the future.

All details regarding Udyr's skin changes in League of Legends

Udyr currently possesses a total of five skins. These are called Primal Udyr, Definitely Not Udyr, Black Belt Udyr, Spirit Guard Udyr, and Dragon Oracle Udyr. Among these, the Spirit Guard Udyr is an ultimate skin and costs a total of 3,250 RP (Riot Points) to buy.

All of these skins received a full rework in terms of the splash art as well as the design to match the current version of Udyr's base skin. This is the primary reason that Udyr's rework took so much time; the developers had to work on all four stances of his skins from scratch.

Fortunately, things turned out quite well, as fans have been quite impressed with the changes. Riot Games received quite a lot of positive reviews once the updated content was released in the PBE. The rework is currently being touted as the best one that has ever happened within League of Legends.

In any case, the updated splash art for every Udyr skin has been provided below:

Updated Skin Splash Art for Udyr in League of Legends

1) Black Belt Udyr

Black Belt Udyr (Image via Riot Games)

2) Definitely Not Udyr

Definitely Not Udyr (Image via Riot Games)

3) Dragon Oracle Udyr

Dragon Oracle Udyr (Image via Riot Games)

4) Primal Udyr

Primal Udyr (Image via Riot Games)

5) Spirit Guard Udyr Bear

Spirit Guard Udur Bear (Image via Riot Games)

6) Spirit Guard Udyr Phoenix

Spirit Guard Udyr Phoenix (Image via Riot Games)

7) Spirit Guard Udyr Tiger

Spirit Guard Udyr Tiger (Image via Riot Games)

8) Spirit Guard Udyr Turtle

Spirit Guard Udyr Turtle (Image via Riot Games)

9) Udyr Base

Udyr base version (Image via Riot Games)

It is quite clear that the developers have put a lot of effort into upgrading these skins. As of now, players can try these out on the PBE version of League of Legends. If they don't want to do that, they will have to wait till August 24, 2022, for the release of patch 12.16, with which Udyr's rework will go live.

