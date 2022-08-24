League of Legends' brand new Zenith Games and King Viego skins: Release date, expected price and more

League of Legends on August 24, 2022, provided information on four brand new skins that will be available along with patch 12.17. This time, however, it is not a well-known skinline unlike previous patches.

Instead, the developers decided to release sports-themed skins with a touch of cyberpunk. Apart from that, they are also releasing a skin for Viego to commemorate the release of the book, Ruination. Thus, all details regarding the skins, including their prices, have been provided below.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30



King Viego's splash was done by artstation.com/sktneh



This is definitely a massive surprise as no leaks were released prior to this reveal. The community was expecting Neon Inferno to come out, but the developers caught them off-guard.

Details regarding the upcoming Zenith Games and King Viego skins in League of Legends

League of Legends' brand new skin reveal has been a shock for the entire community. It has been a long time since leakers were caught off-guard by developers.

Obviously, the former always mentions that circumstances are subject to change, but nobody expected these sets of skins to come out. Sports skins are ideally tied to events such as the World Cup or Asian Games.

However, not only are those skins releasing now, they also boast a futuristic touch. The champions who will be receiving the Zenith Games skins are Jayce, Lee Sin and Blitzcrank.

Apart from that, the developers are also bringing forth a brand new skin for Viego. This one's quite special as it shows his human form rather than his Ruined King state. The King Viego skin is being released as a commemoration for the release of the Ruination novel.

Obviously, the skins are currently available in the PBE (Public Beta Environment) and will arrive on the live servers along with patch 12.17. The patch is set to come out somewhere around September 8, 2022.

The prices for the skins are unknown, though most of them can be predicted based on the animations. In any case, fans who want to try the skins can always do it in League of Legends' PBE and leave their feedback.

Splash arts and expected price for Zenith Games and King Viego skin

1) Zenith Games Lee Sin

Zenith Games Lee Sin (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1350 RP

2) Zenith Games Blitzcrank

Zenith Games Blitzcrank (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1350 RP

3) Zenith Games Jayce

Splash Art will be updated once available

Price: 1350 RP

4) King Viego

King Viego (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1350 RP

Further details will be revealed as the release of patch 12.17 gets closer.

