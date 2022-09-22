League of Legends Worlds 2022 Play-ins: Match schedule, starting date, and more

League of Legends Worlds 2022 is only a week away. Fans across the world have been eagerly waiting for the schedule of the tournament to be revealed so they can plan their days accordingly.
On September 21, 2022, Riot Games revealed the full match schedule for the Play-ins stages of Worlds 2022. All details regarding the same, including the starting date and venue, have been discussed in this article in brief.
The schedule for the Group Stages is not out yet, and it will only be available after the Play-ins stage is over. This is because there are four teams that will qualify from the Play-ins to the Group Stages before the latter officially begins on October 7, 2022.
Detailed match schedule for League of Legends Worlds 2022 Play-ins stage
The Play-ins stage for League of Legends Worlds 2022 is set to begin on September 29, 2022 and will continue until October 4, 2022. The Play-ins will consist of two groups with eight teams each. Only four teams will qualify for the Group Stages, and the rest will be eliminated right away. Both best-of-one and best-of-five games will be played during the Play-ins in order to determine the final groups in which the teams will be placed.
League of Legends Worlds 2022 Play-ins match schedule
Thursday - September 29, 2022
- Isurus vs MAD Lions
- Fnatic vs Evil Geniuses
- LOUD vs Beyond Gaming
- MAD Lions vs Istanbul Wildcats
- The Chiefs vs Fnatic
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs LOUD
- Saigon Buffalo vs Istanbul Wildcats
- DRX vs Royal Never Give Up
Friday - September 30, 2022
- Fnatic vs DetonatioN FocusMe
- Evil Geniuses vs LOUD
- Saigon Buffalo vs Isurus
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs The Chiefs
- Evil Geniuses vs Beyond Gaming
- DRX vs Saigon Buffalo
- MAD Lions vs Royal Never Give Up
- Istanbul Wildcats vs DRX
Saturday - October 1, 2022
- LOUD vs Fnatic
- MAD Lions vs Saigon Buffalo
- Beyond Gaming vs DetonatioN FocusMe
- Evil Geniuses vs The Chiefs
- Royal Never Give Up vs Isurus
- The Chiefs vs Beyond Gaming
- Royal Never Give Up vs Istanbul Wildcats
- Isurus vs DRX
Sunday - October 2, 2022
- Beyond Gaming vs Fnatic
- LOUD vs The Chiefs
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs Evil Geniuses
- Istanbul Wildcats vs Isurus
- DRX vs MAD Lions
- Royal Never Give Up vs Saigon Buffalo
- TBD vs TBD
Monday - October 3, 2022
- TBD vs TBD
- TBD vs TBD
Tuesday - October 4, 2022
- TBD vs TBD
It is safe to say that the Play-ins will have several matches for fans to enjoy. League of Legends fans will notice that there are a few games that have been marked TBD (to be determined).
Those games are the best-of-five matches and will be declared based on the results of the best-of-one games. The best-of-one games will begin at 3:00 pm CDT (Central Daylight Time) on a daily basis.
The Play-ins stage of League of Legends Worlds 2022 is set to take place in Mexico City. The venue is the Arena Esports Stadium at Artz Pedregal. If fans want to watch the matches live from their homes, they will be able to do so on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on the dates mentioned above.