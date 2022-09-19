Top 5 teams who have the best chance to win League of Legends Worlds 2022

League of Legends Worlds 2022 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Worlds events of the past few years. It's not clear who the rest of the teams will look up to this year. Ever since MSI this spring, it's been proven that there is real competition between LCK and LPL, while the LEC and LCS have appeared to be a step behind. No team from the LEC or LCS will be featured in this list, as there are no teams from those regions that appear strong enough to take down any western team.

Without a clear favorite, the door is open for a few different teams that are all very strong. Before we get into the top five, let’s bring up an honorable mention.

As of late, SKT T1 has not been in great form due to their understanding of the meta and drafting. The star players around Faker seem to have taken a step back from their Spring Split performances, causing concern for the team's fans. However, it is difficult to count out any team with the GOAT Faker on their roster, so SKT T1 could potentially make it deep into the tournament and contest for the League of Legends Worlds 2022 title.

Ranking the top five teams at League of Legends Worlds 2022

5) Royal Never Give Up (RNG)

Roster:

Top: Breathe

Jungle: Wei

Mid: Xiaohu

ADC: GALA

Support: Ming

RNG are one of the most well-balanced teams coming into League of Legends Worlds 2022, which allows them to succeed regardless of what the meta is. Interestingly, all five roles are able to play carry-style champions. This creates great flexibility within the draft, allowing them to save counter picks for any role. RNG has been a powerhouse in the LPL for years through many different roster changes, including Xiaohu moving from top to mid.

4) TOP Esports (TOP)

Roster:

Top: Wayward

Jungle: Tian

Mid: knight

ADC: JackeyLove

Support: Mark

TOP have been one of the most exciting teams in the LPL this past year. They have been focused on fast early games, creating gold advantages through early ganks and lane dominance. Tian has looked like one of the very best junglers in the world, and knight has his patented Sylas pick. Sylas was a necessary ban against TOP in the first ban phase during the playoffs, as knight was far too effective with the champion. Adding JackeyLove, one of the premier ADCs in the world, alongside knight and Tian makes TOP a dangerous foe for anyone. They are one of the most interesting teams coming into League of Legends Worlds 2022.

3) EDward Gaming (EDG)

Roster:

Top: Flandre

Jungle: Jiejie

Mid: Scout

ADC: Viper

Support: Meiko

Although EDG have a well-balanced roster, it is clear that they primarily operate through their star player, Viper. Viper is possibly the best ADC player in the world right now, and he certainly has an argument to be the best player in the world overall. Viper has it all: lane dominance, late-game carrying, and a huge champion pool. Scout is also one of the better players in the mid lane, proving that he can go head-to-head with the top mid laners in the LPL during this last Split. Flandre and Jiejie are some of the best complimentary players to these two all-stars, and are certainly capable of creating leads and carrying games themselves. EDG are certainly a threat to win it all at League of Legends Worlds 2022.

2) JD Gaming (JDG)

Roster:

Top: 369

Jungle: Kanavi

Mid: Yagao

ADC: Hope

Support: Missing

JDG proved to be the cream of the crop coming out of the LPL. The team is playing at a faster pace than anyone else in the Worlds right now. Every game featuring JDG will have double-digit kills by the 20-minute mark, often created with overwhelming mechanical skill. Kanavi has been an excellent jungler, ganking early and often. He could possibly pull out his latest pocket pick, Bel'Veth, at League of Legends Worlds 2022. For years, 369 has been climbing the ranks of the best top laners in the world. This year, his tanky top champions have looked unreal, getting solo kills no matter what he or his opponent is playing. He may even bring out his preferred Kled pick at some point during League of Legends Worlds 2022.

1) Generation Gaming (Gen.G)

Roster:

Top: Doran

Jungle: Peanut

Mid: Chovy

ADC: Ruler

Support: Lehends

Gen.G were just a few games off of an undefeated LCK Summer Split, which was topped off by a dominant 3-0 finals win over SKT T1. Gen.G is easily the most overall balanced roster coming into League of Legends Worlds 2022. Doran is the closest to being a weakness on the team, but often because he is left on an island in the top lane by Peanut, who focuses more on mid and bot. It is clear why Peanut, a world-class jungler, focuses on those two roles. Chovy and Ruler are the strongest mid-ADC duo in the world, with both of them ranking in the top 2 in their roles. Gen.G is considered by most to be the favorites this year, but the fast-paced play of other LPL teams may cause issues for them.

