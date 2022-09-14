Top 10 midlane players worth following closely at League of Legends Worlds 2022

The League of Legends Worlds 2022 tournament beings on Thursday, September 29th, and just about every world's spot has been determined other than some small, minor regional teams.

With every spot decided, it is time to start lining up these players and rosters against each other. Midlane is widely considered to have the most influential role in competitive play, so this is the best place to start.

The mid-laners attending worlds this year are filled to the brim with world-class talent, former champions, familiar faces, and some newer talent. Predicting who will perform best with inbound meta shifts can be challenging, but this should be the most accurate now.

Midlaners to hawk at League of Legends Worlds 2022

10) MAD Lions Nisqy

Nisqy (Image via MAD Lions)

With the departure of Humanoid, Nisqy is now the star mid-laner for MAD Lions, a generally upcoming and young team. The MAD Lions made the Worlds last year and performed well, considering their expectations.

There has been some controversy with the MAD Lions making Worlds this year, considering they are yet to win a domestic best of five series. Nisqy is undoubtedly ready to make his mark this year.

9) DRX Zeka

Zeka (Image via DRX)

Zeka has been an influential role player for DRX, as everyone on the roster has been. This has been his first year at LCK, where the best mid-laners in the world play. He is coming into his first appearance at Worlds as looking to make his mark as potentially one of the best in the world.

8) EG Jojopyun

Jojopyun (Image via LOL Esports)

The star rookie who has taken over the LCS is ready to take over the worlds. He is one of the first native North American mid-laners to make an appearance at Worlds in years, and as a first-year pro, the weight on his shoulders will be high.

7) Cloud9 Jensen

Jensen has been a long-time worlds attendant, and his team has qualified every year that he has played since 2015. With one of the longest streaks of all time, Jensen is undoubtedly familiar with international play at this point. Expect him to prove why he is among the best at Worlds 2022.

6) G2 Caps

A LEC icon, the Caps have long been considered the best mid-lane talent in the region. Other players have contested him for that title since he joined the LEC, but the Caps always manage to fend them off. G2 are the favorites to come out of Europe this year at Worlds, and one of the main reasons is that they have the confident Caps in mid-lane.

5) RNG Xiaohu

Xiaohu is one of the greatest players that the LPL has ever produced. He is a long-time member of RNG but was originally their top laner. The role swap to the mid-lane from a few years ago has proven effective. Xiaohu is never afraid of competition and is more familiar with playing in the most significant moments.

4) DWG KIA Showmaker

This is where the rankings start to get very difficult. All top 4 mid-laners could be considered the best in the world on a game-to-game basis. Off of recent form and considering the team's strength, Showmaker, unfortunately, ranks fourth. However, this should not be taken as a slight, as it is easy to argue that he is the best player in the world after any series he plays.

3) TOP Esports Knight

A pro player's greatest strength is being so talented at a single champion that the other team must ban it. Sylas is not widely considered the most meta mid-lane champion in the playoffs globally, but every team TOP faced was forced to ban its first rotation. Knight is a proven talent, and after his performances in the LPL playoffs, he is a force to be reckoned with.

2) SKT T1 Faker

Faker, simply put, is the greatest League of Legends player of all time. There is no contest to his title as GOAT, and it would take a player having a 10+ year career and multiple Worlds championships even to get close to Faker's conversation.

There is no doubting his skill, mindset, and champion pool is as great as any player at Worlds this year. That being said, in the recent LCK championship, he was outdone by the #1 player on this list.

1) Gen.G Chovy

What. A. Player. Chovy is unbelievable on a wide variety of champs and has proven his skills since his arrival on the pro scene in 2018. Gen.G is the team in the best form right now, and it revolves around Chovy. He can find CS leads in matchups that no one else can, and he can take on many roles within a team comp. Whether playing a supportive, roaming style Galio or a hard carry like Azir, Chovy always creates leads on his own.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

