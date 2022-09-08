League of Legends new Worlds 2022 Azir, Ashen Knight Sylas, and Fright Night skins: Release date, expected price, and more

The developers of League of Legends, on September 8, 2022, officially revealed a bunch of new cosmetic items that are set to be released with the upcoming patch update. This includes the highly anticipated Fright Night skins, the brand-new Ashen Knight one, and the official Worlds 2022 skin for Azir.

Information regarding these skins was provided long ago by leakers from the community. However, it couldn't be taken seriously until Riot Games validated it. Fortunately, all of the aforementioned cosmetic items have been officially confirmed by the developers and will be released with patch 12.18, which go live on September 21.

The Fright Night skinline has been among the most anticipated ones. This is because it's the reworked version of the Gothic skinline. Apart from that, fans are excited about Azir's Worlds 2022 and Sylas' Ashen Knight cosmetic items, as both champions are quite popular within the community.

Full details about upcoming Worlds 2022, Ashen Knight Sylas, and Fright Night skins in League of Legends

The Ashen Knight Sylas, Azir's Worlds 2022, and Fright Night skins are all currently available in League of Legends' PBE (Public Beta Environment). Hence, all of them will be available along with update 12.18. This is also the Worlds 2022 patch and is set for release sometime around the middle of September.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on the Fright Night cosmetic items. As reworked Gothic skins, they look infinitely better than the previous ones.

Sylas' Ashen Knight skin is obviously a special one as it adds to the already existing Ashen Knight skinline that started with Pyke back in April. The previous Ashen Knight Pantheon cosmetic was not at all well received by the community since many felt it was downgraded from Pyke. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if the developers of League of Legends have done anything to rectify their mistakes and meet community standards.

Lastly, the Azir's Worlds 2022 skin will definitely become quite popular as the champion is a fan favorite.

Apart from that, World Championship skins in League of Legends are always quite well received on account of their exclusivity.

Expected Price and Splash Art for Fright Night, Ashen Knight Sylas, and Worlds 2022 Azir skins

Most of the items mentioned below will likely cost 1350 RP. That said, here are their expected prices:

Fright Night Urgot

Fright Night Urgot (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1350 RP

2. Fright Night Annie

Fright Night Annie (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1350 RP

3. Fright Night Draven

Fright Night Draven (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1350 RP

4. Fright Night Renata

Splash Art will be updated once available

Price: 1350 RP

5. Fright Night Trundle

Splash Art will be updated once available

Price: 1350 RP

6. Fright Night Nautilus

Splash Art will be updated once available

Price: 1350 RP

7. Ashen Knight Sylas

Ashen Knight Sylas (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 100 Mythic Essence

8. Worlds 2022 Azir

Splash Art will be updated once available

Price: 1350 RP

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh