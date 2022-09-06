All League of Legends champion and skin sales, September 5

With a new week, the latest set of champions and skins are currently on sale in League of Legends. Over the next seven days, players will be able to get their hands on a new set of champions as well as champion cosmetics at a significantly discounted price.
Every week, five champions and fifteen skins go on sale in League of Legends, each with the potential to boast up to a 60% discount, making some of the more expensive and rarer cosmetics much more accessible to users.
League of Legends September 5 week all champion and skin sales
1) League of Legends champion discounts
Sett: 487 RP (discounted by 50 percent)
Neeko: 536 RP (discounted by 45 percent)
Quinn: 396 RP (discounted by 55 percent)
Swain: 352 RP (discounted by 60 percent)
Xin Zhao: 263 RP (discounted by 55 percent)
2) League of Legends skin discounts
Arcana Rakan: 975 RP (discounted by 27 percent)
Pool Party Sett: 810 RP (discounted by 40 percent)
Odyssey Kha'Zix: 742 RP (discounted by 45 percent)
Pool Party Taliyah: 810 RP (discounted by 40 percent)
PROJECT: Irelia: 607 RP (discounted by 55 percent)
Arcade Kai'Sa: 607 RP (discounted by 55 percent)
K/DA Akali: 607 RP (discounted by 55 percent)
God Staff Jax: 675 RP (discounted by 50 percent)
Shadowfire Kindred: 540 RP (discounted by 60 percent)
Elderwood Bard: 390 RP (discounted by 60 percent)
Warring Kingdoms Jarvan IV: 810 RP (discounted by 40 percent)
Full Machine Viktor: 390 RP (discounted by 60 percent)
Musketeer Twisted Fate: 300 RP (discounted by 60 percent)
Prestigious LeBlanc: 364 RP (discounted by 30 percent)
With so many champions and cosmetic sales that League of Legends gamers can look forward to getting their hands on for cheap this week, they should not waste any time choosing their items and keeping the required currency ready.