All League of Legends champion and skin sales, September 5

With a new week, the latest set of champions and skins are currently on sale in League of Legends. Over the next seven days, players will be able to get their hands on a new set of champions as well as champion cosmetics at a significantly discounted price.

Every week, five champions and fifteen skins go on sale in League of Legends, each with the potential to boast up to a 60% discount, making some of the more expensive and rarer cosmetics much more accessible to users.

League of Legends September 5 week all champion and skin sales

1) League of Legends champion discounts

Sett: 487 RP (discounted by 50 percent)

Sett is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

Neeko: 536 RP (discounted by 45 percent)

Neeko is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

Quinn: 396 RP (discounted by 55 percent)

Quinn is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

Swain: 352 RP (discounted by 60 percent)

Swain is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

Xin Zhao: 263 RP (discounted by 55 percent)

Xin Zhao is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

2) League of Legends skin discounts

Arcana Rakan: 975 RP (discounted by 27 percent)

Arcana Rakan is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

Pool Party Sett: 810 RP (discounted by 40 percent)

Pool Party Sett is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

Odyssey Kha'Zix: 742 RP (discounted by 45 percent)

Odyssey Kha'Zix is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

Pool Party Taliyah: 810 RP (discounted by 40 percent)

Pool Party Taliyah is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

PROJECT: Irelia: 607 RP (discounted by 55 percent)

Project Irelia is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

Arcade Kai'Sa: 607 RP (discounted by 55 percent)

Arcade Kai'Sa is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

K/DA Akali: 607 RP (discounted by 55 percent)

K/DA Akali is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

God Staff Jax: 675 RP (discounted by 50 percent)

God Staff Jax is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

Shadowfire Kindred: 540 RP (discounted by 60 percent)

Shadowfire Kindred is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

Elderwood Bard: 390 RP (discounted by 60 percent)

Elderwood Bard is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

Warring Kingdoms Jarvan IV: 810 RP (discounted by 40 percent)

Warring Kingdoms Jarvan IV is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

Full Machine Viktor: 390 RP (discounted by 60 percent)

Full Machine Viktor is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

Musketeer Twisted Fate: 300 RP (discounted by 60 percent)

Musketeer Twisted Fate is on discount this week (Image via Riot Games)

Prestigious LeBlanc: 364 RP (discounted by 30 percent)

Prestigious LeBlanc is on discount this week (Image via League of Legends)

With so many champions and cosmetic sales that League of Legends gamers can look forward to getting their hands on for cheap this week, they should not waste any time choosing their items and keeping the required currency ready.

