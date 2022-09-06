League of Legends Prime Gaming loot for September 2022: All collectible rewards, details, and more

The collaboration between Amazon and Riot Games has allowed players from League of Legends and other Riot titles to get their hands on some exclusive loot and rewards.

These collectibles are usually cosmetics, in-game accessories, and currency that players can use to improve their overall experience in the title. Players will be able to leverage their Amazon Prime monthly membership subscriptions to unlock various prizes in Prime Gaming.

Members will have a significant advantage during the collaboration. With a monthly subscription, they will be allowed to access exclusive in-game prizes, loot, and more at no additional cost.

This month’s League of Legends’ Amazon Prime Gaming loot will be more significant than previous iterations, since Amazon will be playing a crucial role as a sponsor in the MOBA’s esports circuit, including in the upcoming 2022 World Championship.

Because of this, September’s Prime Gaming rewards will be significantly higher, and Prime members will be able to make the most of the collaboration.

All Prime Gaming loot for League of Legends in September 2022: Mythic Essence, Riot Points, and more

League of Legends players will be able to look forward to the following list of drops in September from the collaboration between League of Legends and Amazon:

350 Riot Points

5 Mythic Essence

An unowned 1350 RP skin

5 Champion Shards Permanent

200 Orange Essence

2 sets of series 1 Eternals

30-day XP boost

The Amazon and Riot Games collaboration has been going on for years. It acts as a sort of incentive for Prime Members, allowing them to get their hands on additional loot and rewards.

However, the collaboration between the two organizations changed in June 2022, when the League of Legends developers decided to include 5 Mythic Essence. While this may not feel like much of an upgrade at first glance, the drops accumulate over the months, ultimately allowing a player to purchase Mythic skins in due time.

Additionally, with 350 RP, they will also be able to purchase some of the lower tier skins every two months.

This month's Prime Gaming capsule will also be available to Prime members via the Prime Gaming website. Players will have until the end of September to get their hands on all the loot and drops that the collaboration has to provide this month.

With the 2022 World Championship kicking off at the very end of the month, it will be interesting to see the type of loot that the collaboration offers in October when the international event will be in full swing.

